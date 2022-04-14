Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (48-18-8) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-35-10) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 75

Thursday, April 14, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Don’t be fooled by the Detroit Red Wings’ place in the standings. Sure, the gap between the number four seed in the Atlantic — Boston, 95 points — and the Red Wings, the number five seed — 66 points — is immense. But considering that, since their first playoff miss in 2016-17, they’ve finished seventh or eighth in the division for all seasons but one, this is a big step up for the historic franchise.

The Red Wings are exactly the type of team that could easily trick an opposing hockey team, lull them into complacency, and steal a game. The Hurricanes have already clinched a playoff spot, but I bet they’d love to put more distance between them and the Rangers, currently just two points back.

While everyone’s well aware of captain Dylan Larkin being a perennial scoring threat, Larkin is surrounded by an increasingly talented cast of characters, including Lucas Raymond (third in rookie scoring) and defenseman Moritz Seider (fourth in rookie scoring). Seider is a favorite to take home the Calder this year for outstanding rookie, with Raymond generating his own buzz. Add in players like Todd Bertuzzi (27 goals), Jakub Vrana (10 goals in 17 games), and other role players (did you know Sam Gagner is still around), you’re starting to put together a team that is trending towards being more and more competitive.

Don’t sleep on the Red Wings.

Let’s see how these two teams compare before puck drop:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Red Wings Category Hurricanes Red Wings Record 48-18-8 28-35-10 Goals/Game 3.32 2.84 Goals Against/Game 2.37 3.82 Shots/Game 33.61 29.77 Face Off Win % 53.7% 50.0% Power Play % (Rank) 22.6% (10th) 17.3% (26th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.5% (1st) 73.9% (31st) ES Corsi For % 55.79% 46.61% ES PDO 101.04 99.28 PIM/Game 09:15 09:12

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Thomas Greiss Category Frederik Andersen Thomas Greiss Record 35-13-3 9-13-1 Save % .926 .892 GAA 2.07 3.56

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Calvin Pickard Category Antti Raanta Calvin Pickard Record 12-4-4 1-1-0 Save % .914 .875 GAA 2.42 4.29

Game Notes