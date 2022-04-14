Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Don’t be fooled by the Detroit Red Wings’ place in the standings. Sure, the gap between the number four seed in the Atlantic — Boston, 95 points — and the Red Wings, the number five seed — 66 points — is immense. But considering that, since their first playoff miss in 2016-17, they’ve finished seventh or eighth in the division for all seasons but one, this is a big step up for the historic franchise.
The Red Wings are exactly the type of team that could easily trick an opposing hockey team, lull them into complacency, and steal a game. The Hurricanes have already clinched a playoff spot, but I bet they’d love to put more distance between them and the Rangers, currently just two points back.
While everyone’s well aware of captain Dylan Larkin being a perennial scoring threat, Larkin is surrounded by an increasingly talented cast of characters, including Lucas Raymond (third in rookie scoring) and defenseman Moritz Seider (fourth in rookie scoring). Seider is a favorite to take home the Calder this year for outstanding rookie, with Raymond generating his own buzz. Add in players like Todd Bertuzzi (27 goals), Jakub Vrana (10 goals in 17 games), and other role players (did you know Sam Gagner is still around), you’re starting to put together a team that is trending towards being more and more competitive.
Don’t sleep on the Red Wings.
Let’s see how these two teams compare before puck drop:
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Red Wings
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Red Wings
|Record
|48-18-8
|28-35-10
|Goals/Game
|3.32
|2.84
|Goals Against/Game
|2.37
|3.82
|Shots/Game
|33.61
|29.77
|Face Off Win %
|53.7%
|50.0%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|22.6% (10th)
|17.3% (26th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.5% (1st)
|73.9% (31st)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.79%
|46.61%
|ES PDO
|101.04
|99.28
|PIM/Game
|09:15
|09:12
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Thomas Greiss
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Thomas Greiss
|Record
|35-13-3
|9-13-1
|Save %
|.926
|.892
|GAA
|2.07
|3.56
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Calvin Pickard
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Calvin Pickard
|Record
|12-4-4
|1-1-0
|Save %
|.914
|.875
|GAA
|2.42
|4.29
Game Notes
- This is the third and final meeting between these teams this season. They previously met on December 16 (5-2 Hurricanes win) and March 1 (4-3 Detroit win).
- Former Hurricane Alex Nedeljkovic has gotten both starts against his old team this season.
- Max Domi: still searching for that first Hurricanes goal, and his 100th career goal.
- Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov both have two game goal streaks at the moment.
- The Red Wings are currently without Robby Fabbri (expected to miss the rest of the season) and Carter Rowney (also out for the season).
- Fun fact: the Red Wings have allowed nine shorthanded goals this season.
- The third period is where the Red Wings have struggled the most this season, allowing 113 goals so far. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have taken advantage of late surges, scoring 95 of their 246 goals in the third this year.
Loading comments...