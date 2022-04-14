Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (48-18-8) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-35-10) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 75

Thursday, April 14, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will look to extend their lead over the Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division to four points tonight, and they’ll have some reinforcements to work with, as Jesperi Kotkaniemi will re-enter the lineup.

With Antti Raanta in net, here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up for this one:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratches: Steven Lorentz, Brendan Smith, Derek Stepan

Here’s how Detroit projects to line up:

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Oskar Sundqvist - Joe Veleno - Michael Rasmussen

Adam Erne - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner

Danny Dekeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Jake Wallman - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss