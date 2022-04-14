Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their lead over the Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division to four points tonight, and they’ll have some reinforcements to work with, as Jesperi Kotkaniemi will re-enter the lineup.
With Antti Raanta in net, here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up for this one:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Scratches: Steven Lorentz, Brendan Smith, Derek Stepan
Here’s how Detroit projects to line up:
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Oskar Sundqvist - Joe Veleno - Michael Rasmussen
Adam Erne - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner
Danny Dekeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Jake Wallman - Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
