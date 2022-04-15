Storm Advisory 4/15/22: NHL News, Daily Links, and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Alex Nedeljkovic blanks the Carolina Hurricanes in a revenge game at PNC
They said it: Brind’Amour, Martinook, Aho on the shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings
Most saves by a Red Wings netminder in a shutout— Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) April 15, 2022
1. Terry Sawchuk - 50 (11/14/1959)
2. Alex Nedeljkovic - 46 (4/14/2022)
3. Glenn Hall - 44 - (3/1/1956)
4. Alex Nedeljkovic - 43 (3/17/2022)
5. Petr Mrazek - 42 (2/4/2017)
Reading Assignments:
- After putting up nine goals against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Washington Capitals lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 7-3. [RMNB]
43 vs. 43— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 15, 2022
Tom Wilson and Kyle Clifford drop the gloves. pic.twitter.com/ET4RKq9F0a
- With a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders, the Pittsburgh Penguins have clinched a playoff berth for the 16th straight season. [ESPN]
Vladimir Tarasenko makes scoring goals look easy. pic.twitter.com/U2pELyLETS— NHL (@NHL) April 15, 2022
- Fans donated to Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman after he was fined for a gesture after a fight with Evander Kane. Hartman will be donating all of the donations he has received. [KARE 11]
Congratulations to Auston Matthews (@AM34) on the first 100-point season of his career! pic.twitter.com/GNAQgp24mq— NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2022
- Top pending free agents heading into the 2022 off-season. [Yahoo]
Leon Draisaitl with his second hatty of the year! pic.twitter.com/25b7CP0NX7— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 15, 2022
- The NHLPA has voted to release the findings of the Kyle Beach Investigation. The report will be available this morning on nhlpa.com. [Sportsnet]
FLEURY ➡️ GAUDREAU ➡️ GAME-WINNING GOAL❗️— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 15, 2022
Freddy Gaudreau with a beautiful move to score the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the @mnwild off a perfect pass from Marc-Andre Fleury. pic.twitter.com/6aeMJJxYzN
- The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Anaheim Ducks by a score of 4-3 to clinch a playoff berth. [Fox Sports]
Loading comments...