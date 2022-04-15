 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 4/15/22: NHL News, Daily Links, and Roundup

More tickets punched for the postseason, personal milestones reached, and Canes fall again.

By Zeke Lukow
/ new
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

Alex Nedeljkovic blanks the Carolina Hurricanes in a revenge game at PNC

They said it: Brind’Amour, Martinook, Aho on the shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings

Reading Assignments:

  • Fans donated to Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman after he was fined for a gesture after a fight with Evander Kane. Hartman will be donating all of the donations he has received. [KARE 11]
  • Top pending free agents heading into the 2022 off-season. [Yahoo]
  • The NHLPA has voted to release the findings of the Kyle Beach Investigation. The report will be available this morning on nhlpa.com. [Sportsnet]

Loading comments...