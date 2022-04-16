Carolina Hurricanes at Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Hurricanes start their final Western road trip of the season tonight with a visit to Denver, where the NHL’s top team awaits them. With both teams locked into a playoff berth, the Hurricanes will welcome the opportunity to measure themselves against the odds-on Stanley Cup favorites. It doesn’t hurt, either, that the last time these two teams met, it was perhaps the most entertaining game of the season.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Avalanche
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Avalanche
|Record
|48-19-8
|54-14-6
|Goals/Game
|3.28
|3.82
|Goals Against/Game
|2.37
|2.72
|Shots/Game
|33.77
|35.24
|Face Off Win %
|53.8%
|47.1%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|22.3% (10th)
|25.8% (4th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.6% (1st)
|79.3% (17th)
|ES Corsi For %
|56.01%
|52.67%
|ES PDO
|100.76
|101.82
|PIM/Game
|09:11
|09:01
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Darcy Kuemper
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Darcy Kuemper
|Record
|35-13-3
|35-9-3
|Save %
|.926
|.926
|GAA
|2.07
|2.38
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Pavel Francouz
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Pavel Francouz
|Record
|12-5-4
|15-3-1
|Save %
|.913
|.919
|GAA
|2.45
|2.49
Game Notes
- The last time these two met might have been the high-water mark of the Hurricanes’ season. Antti Raanta shut out the Avalanche on 36 saves and Ethan Bear and Sebastian Aho scored third-period goals to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 win on March 10 in what could well have been for 55 minutes the best scoreless game ever played at PNC Arena.
- That win was the Hurricanes’ first victory over Colorado at home since February 10, 2018. Tonight they will go for their first season sweep since the 2015-16 season.
- Since that loss more than month ago, the Avalanche have been a machine: a 13-1-1 record, an eight-game winning streak and a 10-game point streak. Against current playoff teams during this run, the Avalanche are 8-0-1, including a pair of wins each against the Penguins and Flames.
- The Hurricanes have historically struggled in Denver, with a mark of 4-11-1 with two ties since the former Quebec Nordiques moved west in 1997. However, they’ve won in each of their their last two visits.
- Today is Ian Cole’s first visit back to Denver since signing with Carolina in free agency last summer. Cole spent parts of three seasons with the Avs, playing in 138 games and totaling 41 points.
- Tonight is the Hurricanes’ second to last game against a playoff team this season. Of the Canes’ six remaining games after tonight, only the April 26 matchup with the Rangers will be against a team that will be playing after the end of the month.
Loading comments...