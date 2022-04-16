Carolina Hurricanes at Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (48-19-8) at Colorado Avalanche (54-14-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 76

Saturday, April 16, 2022 – 9:00 p.m. ET

Ball Arena – Denver, CO Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes start their final Western road trip of the season tonight with a visit to Denver, where the NHL’s top team awaits them. With both teams locked into a playoff berth, the Hurricanes will welcome the opportunity to measure themselves against the odds-on Stanley Cup favorites. It doesn’t hurt, either, that the last time these two teams met, it was perhaps the most entertaining game of the season.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Avalanche Category Hurricanes Avalanche Record 48-19-8 54-14-6 Goals/Game 3.28 3.82 Goals Against/Game 2.37 2.72 Shots/Game 33.77 35.24 Face Off Win % 53.8% 47.1% Power Play % (Rank) 22.3% (10th) 25.8% (4th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.6% (1st) 79.3% (17th) ES Corsi For % 56.01% 52.67% ES PDO 100.76 101.82 PIM/Game 09:11 09:01

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Darcy Kuemper Category Frederik Andersen Darcy Kuemper Record 35-13-3 35-9-3 Save % .926 .926 GAA 2.07 2.38

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Pavel Francouz Category Antti Raanta Pavel Francouz Record 12-5-4 15-3-1 Save % .913 .919 GAA 2.45 2.49

Game Notes