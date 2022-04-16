Carolina Hurricanes at Colorado Avalanche: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (48-19-8) at Colorado Avalanche (54-14-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 76

Saturday, April 16, 2022 – 9:00 p.m. ET

Ball Arena – Denver, CO

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

It’ll be a battle of natural disasters in Denver Saturday night, as the Hurricanes square off with the Avalanche in a battle of two the league’s best teams.

The Canes are currently first in the Metro and second in the Eastern Conference with 104 points. The Avalanche currently have a two-point lead over the Florida Panthers in the President’s Trophy race, sitting at 114 points.

As far as seeding goes, the Avalanche are playing for nothing at this point. They have a 15-point lead over Calgary for the top seed in the West, though obviously the President’s Trophy matters. For the Canes, there’s still a tight race for the Metro with the Rangers, who have matched the Canes in points with one more game played.

Frederik Andersen is expected to get the start for the Hurricanes Saturday night, while Darcy Kuemper will get the nod for the Avs.

Here’s how the team’s will lineup for Saturday’s heavyweight battle:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Steven Lorentz (healthy), Brendan Smith (healthy), Derek Stepan (healthy)

Andre Burakovsky - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen - J.T. Compher - Valeri Nichushkin

Alex Newhook - Nico Sturm - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano - Ben Meyers - Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Samuel Girard - Josh Manson

Jack Johnson - Bowen Byram

Darcy Kuemper

Pavel Francouz

Injuries and Scratches: Erik Johnson (healthy), Kurtis MacDermid (healthy), Darren Helm (healthy), Ryan Murray (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Nazem Kadri (upper body)