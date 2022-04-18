Storm Advisory 4/18/22: NHL News, Daily Links, and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Frederick Andersen and Jordan Staal left Saturday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.
"Hey what's up NHL fans..." https://t.co/GzgsTwyQvZ pic.twitter.com/zeM1d65oFw— Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) April 17, 2022
Reading Assignments:
- The Minnesota Wild clinched a playoff berth after their win over the San Jose Sharks. [Star Tribune]
Sheesh, the @StLouisBlues scored SEVEN goals in the second period. pic.twitter.com/1DcOaGB0Da— NHL (@NHL) April 18, 2022
- Michael Pezzetta of the Montreal Canadiens will have a disciplinary hearing for an illegal check on Monday. [Sportsnet]
The Bruins clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when they defeated the Penguins 2-1 on Saturday. @AmalieBenjamin has more on how Boston got there.https://t.co/W0GvD7kvqK— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) April 17, 2022
- Auston Matthews is listed as day-to-day with a “minor injury.” He missed last night’s game against the New York Islanders. [NHL]
10 STRAIGHT WINS!!!!!!!!!!— NHL (@NHL) April 17, 2022
Cc: @FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/BDgOvdheq7
- Washington Capitals clinch their eighth-straight playoff berth after the New York Islanders lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs last night. [RMNB]
Here comes Pyotr Cottontail,— x-Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 17, 2022
Hoppin' down the @NHL trail pic.twitter.com/Vba21JRWjm
- San Jose Sharks rookie Tomas Bordeleau earned an assist in his NHL debut. The team’s losing streak now hits double digits. [Mercury News]
- Carolina Hurricanes' season ticket member trip to Denver saw strong support. [NHL]
The @StLouisBlues scored SEVEN goals in ONE period pic.twitter.com/1Ys5qnbzAa— ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2022
- It’s time for Donald Fehr to orchestrate his exit from the NHLPA. [$The Athletic]
