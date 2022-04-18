 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 4/18/22: NHL News, Daily Links, and Roundup

The Canes recall a new goalie, the Wild clinch a playoff spot and the Panthers just keep rolling.

By Zeke Lukow
Frederick Andersen and Jordan Staal left Saturday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

  • Auston Matthews is listed as day-to-day with a “minor injury.” He missed last night’s game against the New York Islanders. [NHL]
  • San Jose Sharks rookie Tomas Bordeleau earned an assist in his NHL debut. The team’s losing streak now hits double digits. [Mercury News]
  • Carolina Hurricanes' season ticket member trip to Denver saw strong support. [NHL]
  • It’s time for Donald Fehr to orchestrate his exit from the NHLPA. [$The Athletic]

