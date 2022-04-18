Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (48-20-8) at Arizona Coyotes (22-48-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 77

Monday, April 18, 2022 – 10:00 p.m. ET

Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Five for Howling Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

For the final time this season, the Carolina Hurricanes will play a late-night game, as the Canes play the Coyotes late Monday night.

There’s some question marks swirling around the Canes after injuries to both Frederik Andersen and Jordan Staal Saturday in Colorado. The Hurricanes have yet to hold a media availability since then so there’s no update on either, but there will be one this afternoon and all that information will be included in this evening’s game hub.

As for Andersen, a good indication he won’t be available in the immediate is the recalling of Pyotr Kochetkov, who was brought up to the Canes Sunday on an emergency basis. Kochetkov has been on an absolute tear since joining the Chicago Wolves at the end of the KHL season. He’s posted a 13-1-1 record, 2.09 GAA and .921 save percentage in 15 games with Chicago (we will also have a little bit more on Kochetkov later in the day).

So, the Canes will hit the ice in the Gila River Arena Monday night against the NHL’s last-place team, hoping to right the ship a little bit following a 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Coyotes Category Hurricanes Coyotes Record 48-20-8 22-48-5 Goals/Game 3.29 2.43 Goals Against/Game 2.43 3.77 Shots/Game 33.76 25.75 Face Off Win % 53.6% 47.6% Power Play % (Rank) 22.5% (10th) 14.1% (30th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (1st) 73.0% (32nd) ES Corsi For % 55.92% 43.93% ES PDO 100.65 99.30 PIM/Game 09:19 10:21

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Karel Vejmelka Category Antti Raanta Karel Vejmelka Record 12-5-4 12-30-2 Save % .913 .898 GAA 2.44 3.64

Game Notes