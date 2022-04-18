Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview

For the final time this season, the Carolina Hurricanes will play a late-night game, as the Canes play the Coyotes late Monday night.
There’s some question marks swirling around the Canes after injuries to both Frederik Andersen and Jordan Staal Saturday in Colorado. The Hurricanes have yet to hold a media availability since then so there’s no update on either, but there will be one this afternoon and all that information will be included in this evening’s game hub.
As for Andersen, a good indication he won’t be available in the immediate is the recalling of Pyotr Kochetkov, who was brought up to the Canes Sunday on an emergency basis. Kochetkov has been on an absolute tear since joining the Chicago Wolves at the end of the KHL season. He’s posted a 13-1-1 record, 2.09 GAA and .921 save percentage in 15 games with Chicago (we will also have a little bit more on Kochetkov later in the day).
So, the Canes will hit the ice in the Gila River Arena Monday night against the NHL’s last-place team, hoping to right the ship a little bit following a 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Coyotes
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Coyotes
|Record
|48-20-8
|22-48-5
|Goals/Game
|3.29
|2.43
|Goals Against/Game
|2.43
|3.77
|Shots/Game
|33.76
|25.75
|Face Off Win %
|53.6%
|47.6%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|22.5% (10th)
|14.1% (30th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.0% (1st)
|73.0% (32nd)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.92%
|43.93%
|ES PDO
|100.65
|99.30
|PIM/Game
|09:19
|10:21
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Karel Vejmelka
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Karel Vejmelka
|Record
|12-5-4
|12-30-2
|Save %
|.913
|.898
|GAA
|2.44
|3.64
Game Notes
- It’ll be a homecoming for Antti Raanta, who spent 2017-2021 with the Coyotes. He posted a 46-42-11 record with a 257 GAA and .921 SV% for the Arizona during his tenure there. And with Andersen likely sidelined and Kochetkov just joining the fray Sunday, there’s a good chance he’ll get the opportunity to play in his former stomping grounds.
- It’ll also be a homecoming for Derek Stepan, who had 119 points for the Coyotes from 2017-20.
- Max Domi and Jordan Martinook also have Coyotes history, with Domi scoring 135 points for the team from 2015-18 and Martinook playing in 247 games for Arizona from 2014-18.
- Speaking of Domi, he is still looking for Hurricanes goal No. 1 and NHL goal No. 100.
- The Hurricanes beat the Coyotes 2-1 in the other season matchup, with Marin Necas and Brett Pesce the goal scorers in an Andersen win.
- Teuvo Tervavainen is two goals away from 100 with the Canes.
- Sebastian Aho is four points away from 400 NHL points, while Jesper Fast is four points away from 200.
