Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 69

Saturday, April 2, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Plenty has been made of the fact that the Carolina Hurricanes’ April schedule, with 10 of their 14 games against teams currently not in a playoff spot, is significantly less intimidating than their March gauntlet. We got a teaser of this on Thursday, when the Hurricanes dispatched the hapless Montreal Canadiens with relative ease.

But that doesn’t mean it will be a monthlong cakewalk on the way to a division title, and if the last time the Hurricanes faced the Minnesota Wild is any indication, they’ll have their work cut out for them to get April started on the right foot.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Wild Category Hurricanes Wild Record 45-15-8 41-20-5 Goals/Game 3.35 3.62 Goals Against/Game 2.34 3.08 Shots/Game 33.74 32.80 Face Off Win % 53.4% 47.2% Power Play % (Rank) 24.2% (6th) 20.6% (18th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.5% (1st) 76.3% (22nd) ES Corsi For % 55.42% 51.54% ES PDO 101.27 101.47 PIM/Game 09:25 10:34

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Marc-Andre Fleury Category Frederik Andersen Marc-Andre Fleury Record 33-10-3 21-21-5 Save % .929 .909 GAA 2.00 2.88

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Cam Talbot Category Antti Raanta Cam Talbot Record 11-4-4 27-12-2 Save % .917 .911 GAA 2.39 2.83

Game Notes

This is the second and final meeting of the season between the Hurricanes and Wild. The Wild took a 3-2 win on February 12 in St. Paul despite two goals from Andrei Svechnikov and the Hurricanes holding a 37-27 shot advantage in the game.

The Hurricanes have a good shot at evening the series tonight, however, if history is any guide. Carolina is 9-1-2 all time against the Wild in Raleigh, by points percentage their best record against any team at PNC Arena (excepting the one game played and won against the Kraken this year). It’s been seven years since the Hurricanes lost in regulation to the Wild at home, their only regulation loss coming on March 6, 2015.

The Wild were one of the surprise teams of the trade deadline, prying Marc-Andre Fleury out of Chicago. Fleury is 18-10-6 all-time in 35 games against the Hurricanes, the majority of those games coming during his lengthy run with the Penguins. He’s faced the Hurricanes once this season, a 4-3 Hurricanes win over the Blackhawks on November 3 in Chicago.

Over the past seven games, the Hurricanes have outshot their opposition by nearly ten shots per game, and have posted 40 shots four times. They’re 4-1-2 in those seven games.

Assist machine Teuvo Teravainen has been on a real heater the past couple of weeks. He’s riding a six-game assist streak coming into tonight’s game, with eight total assists over that span. (It should come as no surprise that Sebastian Aho, with whom Teravainen is joined at the hip, is on a six-game point streak of his own as well.)

Tonight is the Hurricanes’ annual Military Appreciation Night. In addition to what you’re used to - the 82nd Airborne Chorus performing the national anthem, the military vehicles outside the south entrance - the Hurricanes have announced a partnership with the North Carolina Warriors Hockey Program, part of a nationwide program of hockey teams for disabled veterans. (The release is below.)

In addition, the Hurricanes will wear camouflage-inspired warmup jerseys tonight, and the jerseys worn by Derek Stepan, Tony DeAngelo, Brett Pesce and Vincent Trocheck are currently up for auction at hurricanesauctions.org until 8:45 tonight. (Others will be made available after the game.)