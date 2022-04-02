Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 69

Saturday, April 2, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

We heard there was a basketball game tonight, but we don’t really care.

As a site of writers who overwhelmingly went to NC State (including yours truly), we’re gonna focus all our energy on the stick and puck game happening inside PNC Arena Saturday night.

The Hurricanes will host the Wild to kick off their final month of the season, as Carolina looks to move a point streak to seven games against a Minnesota team which has an eight-game point streak of its own coming into Raleigh.

It’ll be an interesting site to see in Minnesota’s net, as the deadline-acquired Marc-Andre Fleury will start for Minnesota. For his career, Fleury is 18-10-1-5 against the Canes with a 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage.

The Canes will still be without Ethan Bear and Jesperi Kotkaniemi for Saturday’s meeting, while it will be Frederik Andersen who slots in between the pipes for Carolina.

Here’s how both teams will line up:

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Max Domi

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Martin Necas - Derek Stepan - Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Steven Lorentz (healthy), Ethan Bear (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Foligno

Tyson Jost - Frederick Gaudreau - Kevin Fiala

Brandon Duhaime - Nick Bjugstad - Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski - Dmitry Kulikov

Marc-Andre Fleury

Cam Talbot

Injuries and Scratches: Jordie Benn (healhty), Matt Boldy (upper body), Jon Merrill (upper body)