Storm Advisory 4/20/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

A special friendship for Rod Brind’Amour, a new NHL point leader and two Seattle celebrities buy in on the Kraken.

By Alec_Sawyer
  • A really neat story on Rod Brind’Amour, the Stanley Cup and a friend.
  • For the first time since March 11, someone not named Connor McDavid leads the NHL in points. On how Jonathan Huberdeau and the Florida Panthers just keep rolling. [Miami Herald]
  • The Seattle Kraken gets some new celebrity owners. [NHL]
  • The timeless Marc-Andre Fleury isn’t done yet. [NHL]
  • On ‘heavy hockey’ and on if it’s the path to a Stanley Cup. [The Athletic$]
  • In the NHL, homophobic language has become less overt — and tougher to eradicate. [The Athletic$]

