Storm Advisory 4/20/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reading Assignments
- A really neat story on Rod Brind’Amour, the Stanley Cup and a friend.
When Rod Brind’Amour brought the Stanley Cup back to Campbell River, BC, he gave a special coin to Kim Wood, who's lived with cystic fibrosis her whole life.— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2022
That coin is a symbol of their friendship and a reminder that the impossible can be possible.
Home Team Heroes | @Sobeys pic.twitter.com/8RGfjcazSj
- For the first time since March 11, someone not named Connor McDavid leads the NHL in points. On how Jonathan Huberdeau and the Florida Panthers just keep rolling. [Miami Herald]
- The Seattle Kraken gets some new celebrity owners. [NHL]
- The timeless Marc-Andre Fleury isn’t done yet. [NHL]
Matt Boldy through the legs— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) April 20, 2022
@NHLpic.twitter.com/yJZPNiMiBR
- On ‘heavy hockey’ and on if it’s the path to a Stanley Cup. [The Athletic$]
- In the NHL, homophobic language has become less overt — and tougher to eradicate. [The Athletic$]
