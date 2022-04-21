 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview

It’s the penultimate home game for the Canes, as Winnipeg comes to PNC Arena.

Carolina Hurricanes v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Winnipeg Jets (35-31-11) at Carolina Hurricanes (49-20-8)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 78
Thursday, April 21, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET
PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Arctic Ice Hockey

One week from today, the Carolina Hurricanes will wrap up the regular season.

It’s wild to think that the end of the season is already upon us, but here it is. The Canes will play their second-to-last home game Thursday night against the Jets, with Carolina in a heated race for the Metro crown and Winnipeg all but eliminated from playoff contention.

There’s still some personnel questions for the Canes heading into Thursday’s game, with things looking hopeful that Jordan Staal may be able to slot back in while Jesperi Kotkaniemi rests.

As for the goaltending situation, Frederik Andersen is still sidelined. Will Thursday be the night we see Pyotr Kochetkov make his NHL debut? Probably not, with a matinee back-to-back scheduled for Saturday-Sunday the much more likely spot for him to hit the ice.

Vital Statistics

Category Hurricanes Jets
Category Hurricanes Jets
Record 49-20-8 35-31-11
Goals/Game 3.31 3.03
Goals Against/Game 2.44 3.17
Shots/Game 33.99 32.23
Face Off Win % 53.7% 51.0%
Power Play % (Rank) 22.4% (10th) 21.5% (14th)
Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.2% (1st) 74.3% (30th)
ES Corsi For % 56.02% 49.44%
ES PDO 100.61 99.51
PIM/Game 09:18 08:59

Goaltender #1

Category Frederik Andersen Connor Hellebuyck
Category Frederik Andersen Connor Hellebuyck
Record 35-14-3 27-27-10
Save % .922 .909
GAA 2.17 3.03

Goaltender #2

Category Antti Raanta Eric Comrie
Category Antti Raanta Eric Comrie
Record 13-5-4 8-4-1
Save % .912 .914
GAA 2.46 2.69

Game Notes

  • The Canes won the first meeting between these teams in Winnipeg, as Sebastian Aho, Nino Niederreiter and Jaccob Slavin all tallied two points in a 4-2 win.
  • All time, Carolina is 53-29-4-7 against Winnipeg and 23-18-1-4 at home.
  • Seth Jarvis is a Winnipeg native, while Max Domi was born there when his dad, Tie, was a member of the Jets.
  • We’ve got a brother matchup, as Evgeny Svechnikov plays for the Jets.
  • Teuvo Teravainen is two goals away from 100 with the Canes, while Sebastian Aho is three points away from 400.
  • Both Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce are climbing the Hurricanes’ all-time defenseman points standings, with Slavin (206) in second and Pesce (155) now in fourth after tying Glen Wesley. Justin Faulk is the leader at 258.

