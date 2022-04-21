Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview

Winnipeg Jets (35-31-11) at Carolina Hurricanes (49-20-8) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 78

Thursday, April 21, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

One week from today, the Carolina Hurricanes will wrap up the regular season.

It’s wild to think that the end of the season is already upon us, but here it is. The Canes will play their second-to-last home game Thursday night against the Jets, with Carolina in a heated race for the Metro crown and Winnipeg all but eliminated from playoff contention.

There’s still some personnel questions for the Canes heading into Thursday’s game, with things looking hopeful that Jordan Staal may be able to slot back in while Jesperi Kotkaniemi rests.

Rod Brind'Amour says that he's "hoping and assuming" that Jordan Staal can be in the lineup tomorrow against the Jets.



On the other hand, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will not play. His injury is related to the lower-body issue that recently caused him to miss eight games. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) April 20, 2022

As for the goaltending situation, Frederik Andersen is still sidelined. Will Thursday be the night we see Pyotr Kochetkov make his NHL debut? Probably not, with a matinee back-to-back scheduled for Saturday-Sunday the much more likely spot for him to hit the ice.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Jets Category Hurricanes Jets Record 49-20-8 35-31-11 Goals/Game 3.31 3.03 Goals Against/Game 2.44 3.17 Shots/Game 33.99 32.23 Face Off Win % 53.7% 51.0% Power Play % (Rank) 22.4% (10th) 21.5% (14th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.2% (1st) 74.3% (30th) ES Corsi For % 56.02% 49.44% ES PDO 100.61 99.51 PIM/Game 09:18 08:59

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Connor Hellebuyck Category Frederik Andersen Connor Hellebuyck Record 35-14-3 27-27-10 Save % .922 .909 GAA 2.17 3.03

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Eric Comrie Category Antti Raanta Eric Comrie Record 13-5-4 8-4-1 Save % .912 .914 GAA 2.46 2.69

Game Notes