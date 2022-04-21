Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets: Lineups and Game Discussion

With five games left to play, the Hurricanes are still clinging to a tiebreaker lead atop the Metropolitan Division, and looking to stay there. They’ll face off tonight with a Winnipeg Jets team that was recently eliminated from playoff contention, and will do so with some reinforcements in tow.
While Frederik Andersen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi remain out, captain Jordan Staal is expected to return from a one-game absence.
Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan
The Hurricanes will see Jets backup Eric Comrie tonight as Connor Hellebuyck remains out with a non-COVID illness. Here’s how Winnipeg projects to line up:
Kyle Connor - Paul Stastny - Nikolaj Ehlers
Zach Sanford- Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Nate Schmidt - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Brenden Dillon
Eric Comrie
Mikhail Berdin
