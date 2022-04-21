 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to keep their hold on the top of the Metropolitan Division tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
Buffalo Sabres v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Winnipeg Jets (35-31-11) at Carolina Hurricanes (49-20-8)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 78
Thursday, April 21, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET
PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Arctic Ice Hockey

With five games left to play, the Hurricanes are still clinging to a tiebreaker lead atop the Metropolitan Division, and looking to stay there. They’ll face off tonight with a Winnipeg Jets team that was recently eliminated from playoff contention, and will do so with some reinforcements in tow.

While Frederik Andersen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi remain out, captain Jordan Staal is expected to return from a one-game absence.

Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan

The Hurricanes will see Jets backup Eric Comrie tonight as Connor Hellebuyck remains out with a non-COVID illness. Here’s how Winnipeg projects to line up:

Kyle Connor - Paul Stastny - Nikolaj Ehlers
Zach Sanford- Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Nate Schmidt - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Brenden Dillon

Eric Comrie
Mikhail Berdin

