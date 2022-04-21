Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets: Lineups and Game Discussion

Winnipeg Jets (35-31-11) at Carolina Hurricanes (49-20-8) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 78

Thursday, April 21, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

With five games left to play, the Hurricanes are still clinging to a tiebreaker lead atop the Metropolitan Division, and looking to stay there. They’ll face off tonight with a Winnipeg Jets team that was recently eliminated from playoff contention, and will do so with some reinforcements in tow.

While Frederik Andersen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi remain out, captain Jordan Staal is expected to return from a one-game absence.

Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan

The Hurricanes will see Jets backup Eric Comrie tonight as Connor Hellebuyck remains out with a non-COVID illness. Here’s how Winnipeg projects to line up:

Kyle Connor - Paul Stastny - Nikolaj Ehlers

Zach Sanford- Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Nate Schmidt - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Brenden Dillon

Eric Comrie

Mikhail Berdin