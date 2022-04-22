Canes turn on the afterburners in comeback win over Jets

The Carolina Hurricanes actually managed to channel some goals in their 46-shot onslaught against the Winnipeg Jets, scoring four unanswered to secure a 4-2 win at PNC Arena Thursday night.

The Hurricanes’ power play kept the ball rolling with a timely goal and Antti Raanta made 20 saves in the start.

Through the opening 20 minutes, the Hurricanes had outshot the Jets 17-7. Winnipeg had their backup, Eric Comrie, in net as Connor Hellebyuck was dealing with an illness. The Hurricanes also had three power play opportunities.

So naturally the score after the first period was 2-0 Jets.

It was yet another case of the Hurricanes going through the “process,” but not getting rewarded for it.

The first goal was the result of a failure to knock the puck off of Kyle Connor’s stick, as the winger skated down into the Canes’ zone. When the two Hurricanes on him managed to jarr the puck loose, it was picked up by Pierre-Luc Dubois behind the Canes net who fed it back to Connor who was by himself now on the other side.

The second goal came off of a neutral zone turnover leading to Winnipeg entering the offensive zone and, after a few cycles, Dubois turned and rifled a wrister past Antti Raanta.

The second period didn’t start off much better as a few clutched sticks and forced plays kept giving the Jets odd-man rushes, but luckily they couldn’t capitalize either.

Finally though, the Hurricanes got their best chance of the game as coincidental minors followed by a Winnipeg penalty gave Carolina’s top power play some extra space to work with on a 4-on-3. The period clock counted down and Teuvo Teravainen received a pass, skated it into the slot and released a 74mph wrist shot past Comrie.

That was the spark the Canes needed.

They came out buzzing in the third period and before long the Hurricanes found the equalizer.

Andrei Svechnikov was a man on a mission as he took control for the goal. After receiving an outlet pass, he executed a power move to the front of the Winnipeg net, stopped, recollected the puck stickhandled it around and back to the slot, took a shot, blocked, kept with it, put it back on goal, stopped, but Jaccob Slavin activated from the blueline and chipped the puck in.

Carolina was back in business and had all the momentum.

Moments after the Slavin equalizer, Seth Jarvis put his team ahead.

Sandwiched between Comrie and Nate Schmidt, Jarvis was in tight, but that didn’t stop him from battling around both players and potting home the rebound off of a Brendan Smith blast.

The Hurricanes kept up the pressure from there and after the Jets lifted Comrie to try and find an equalizer of their own, Jordan Staal broke loose and iced the game.

The Hurricanes will be back in action on Saturday as they play an 12:30 afternoon matinee against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.