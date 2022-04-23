Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils: Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-8) at New Jersey Devils (27-43-7) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 79

Saturday, April 23, 2022 – 12:30 p.m. ET

Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: All About the Jersey Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The final road trip of the season is upon us, as the Carolina Hurricanes will spend the next four days in the New York City area.

The three-game road swing starts with a Saturday matinee against the Devils, who will be in Raleigh Thursday to wrap up the regular season against the Canes.

As far as the Hurricanes’ race for the Metro goes, it’s still a dead heat up at the top. The Canes and Rangers are both at 108 points after 78 games played. Tuesday night’s meeting between the two teams will obviously be pivotal, but the Canes also won’t want to slip up against either the Devils or Islanders this weekend.

The biggest storyline of the day Saturday for the Canes will be in net, as rookie Pyotr Kochetkov will make his NHL debut against the Devils. Kochetkov was unbelievable for Chicago in the AHL this season, and this is a well-earned NHL appearance for him even if the circumstances aren’t ideal.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Devils Category Hurricanes Devils Record 50-20-8 27-43-7 Goals/Game 3.32 3.03 Goals Against/Game 2.44 3.64 Shots/Game 34.14 31.58 Face Off Win % 53.8% 46.7% Power Play % (Rank) 22.3% (10th) 15.8% (28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.3% (1st) 79.9% (14th) ES Corsi For % 56.10% 50.71% ES PDO 100.60 98.27 PIM/Game 09:16 08:18

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Bernier Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Bernier Record 35-14-3 4-4-1 Save % .922 .902 GAA 2.17 3.06

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Mackenzie Blackwood Category Antti Raanta Mackenzie Blackwood Record 14-5-4 9-9-3 Save % .912 .894 GAA 2.44 3.29

Game Notes

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin all bring three-game point streaks into Saturday’s meeting with New Jersey.

Saturday will be Martin Necas’ 200th NHL game.

Teuvo Teravainen, Aho and Jesper Fast are all within reach of milestones. Teravainen is one goal away from 100 with the Hurricanes, Aho is two points away from 400 and Fast is two points shy of 200.

Carolina is 1-1-0 against the Devils this year. The Canes won 2-1 at home on Whalers night and also suffered a 7-4 loss on the road against the Devils in Jack LaFontaine’s first NHL start.

Carolina is 58-73-12-6 all time against the Devils and 24-41-4-4 on the road.

Tony DeAngelo, a New Jersey native, is one assist away from tying Joni Pitkanen’s team record of assists in a season (40). Slavin isn’t far behind with 37

Lineups

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Ethan Bear (healthy), Derek Stepan (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Yegor Sharangovich - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar - Jesper Boqvist - Dawson Mercer

Janne Kuokkanen - Pavel Zacha - Fabian Zetterlund

Andreas Johnsson - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian

Ryan Graves - Damon Severson

Kevin Bahl - Dougie Hamilton

Nikita Okhotiuk - P.K. Subban

Andrew Hammond

Jon Gillies

Injuries and Scratches: Ty Smith (healthy), Nolan Foote (healthy), Colton White (healthy), Mason Geertsen (healthy), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body), Jonas Sigenthaler (upper body), Jack Hughes (knee)