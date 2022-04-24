Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders: Game Preview, Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (51-20-8) at New York Islanders (35-33-10) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 80

Sunday, April 24, 2022 – 1:00 p.m. ET

UBS Arena – Elmont, N.Y. Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The NHL schedule always has strange quirks, but this might be among the weirdest: the New York Islanders opened their new arena on November 20, 2021. Five months later, in the final week of the regular season, the Carolina Hurricanes - a division rival! - become the last of the NHL’s other 31 teams to play a game at UBS Arena. The entire Western Conference played here before the Hurricanes did. Figure that one out.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Islanders Category Hurricanes Islanders Record 51-20-8 35-33-10 Goals/Game 3.32 2.74 Goals Against/Game 2.43 2.79 Shots/Game 34.08 28.87 Face Off Win % 53.8% 51.3% Power Play % (Rank) 22.1% (10th) 19.8% (20th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.1% (1st) 84.2% (4th) ES Corsi For % 56.17% 46.09% ES PDO 100.54 101.18 PIM/Game 09:15 08:51

Goaltender #1 Category Antti Raanta Ilya Sorokin Category Antti Raanta Ilya Sorokin Record 14-5-4 25-17-8 Save % .912 .926 GAA 2.44 2.38

Goaltender #2 Category Pyotr Kochetkov Semyon Varlamov Category Pyotr Kochetkov Semyon Varlamov Record 1-0-0 9-16-2 Save % .895 .910 GAA 2.00 2.98

Game Notes

The Hurricanes and Islanders have split the first two games of the season series, both played in Raleigh. Most recently, the Hurricanes did a fantastic Carolina Panthers impersonation on Panthers Night two weeks ago, giving their fans hope with a late Vincent Trocheck goal before surrendering the game-winner to Kyle Palmieri with 14 seconds remaining.

Speaking of pulling something out of nothing, the Hurricanes’ overtime winner in Newark yesterday dropped their magic number to win the Metropolitan Division down to four, helped by the Rangers’ loss to the Bruins. A win over the Islanders tonight won’t wrap up the division, but it would force the Rangers to run the table in their final three games (Hurricanes, Canadiens and Capitals, all at MSG) to prevent the Hurricanes from hanging a banner.

Pyotr Kochetkov, you may have heard, posted a comeback win in his first NHL game yesterday. He’ll ride the bench this afternoon, with Antti Raanta making his first appearance against the Islanders this season.

The Hurricanes have three chances to tie their franchise record for wins (52) and points (112) in a season, both set in the 2005-06 season. The Islanders provide what could be inviting opposition, with the Canes’ loss two weeks ago snapping a five-game Carolina winning streak in the series.

To record that win, though, they’ll have to overcome some struggles in the back half of back-to-backs. The Hurricanes are finishing their 14th and final set of games on consecutive days this season, and so far they’re 5-5-3 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Projected Lines

Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries and Scratches: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (upper body), Ethan Bear (healthy), Derek Stepan (healthy)

Islanders

Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Josh Bailey

Zach Parise - Mathew Bazal - Kyle Palmieri

Kieffer Bellows - Otto Koivula - Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Ross Johnston

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Zdeno Chara - Noah Dobson

Sebastian Aho - Andy Greene

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Injuries and Scratches: J.G. Pageau (Covid protocol), Anthony Beauvillier (upper body), Scott Mayfield (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck (IR shoulder), Kenneth Appleby (healthy), Grant Hutton (healthy)

Today’s Officials

Referees: Ghislain Hebert #22, Corey Syvret #23

Linesmen: Dan Kelly #98, Devin Berg #97