Storm Advisory 4/25/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Key injuries around the NHL affect multiple playoff-bound teams. Today brings the start of the final week of the regular season.

By Zeke Lukow
In Case You Missed It:

Antti Raanta left yesterday’s 5-2 win over the New York Islanders with an injury.

Quotes from the Canes after the win.

Reading Assignments:

  • The University of Alabama Huntsville is ready to return to Division 1 hockey but still needs a conference. [NHL]
  • The Montreal Canadiens honored Guy Lafleur before last night’s game. A national funeral and other honors are planned. [NHL]
  • The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Simon Evinsson to an entry-level deal. Evinsson was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft. [Red Wings]
  • The Dallas Stars team plane slammed on its brakes while heading full-throttle down the runway. Overall the Stars faced a long travel delay. [ESPN]
  • The business of the NHL Global Series and the league’s push for international recognition. [$The Athletic]

