Storm Advisory 4/25/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Antti Raanta left yesterday’s 5-2 win over the New York Islanders with an injury.
Quotes from the Canes after the win.
Reading Assignments:
Start your Sunday off with a smile — Boko Imama scores his first NHL goal with his family in the building. This is awesome. pic.twitter.com/CpL7kRmDRx— Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) April 24, 2022
- The University of Alabama Huntsville is ready to return to Division 1 hockey but still needs a conference. [NHL]
Tro and Slavin still got a Victory Hug! pic.twitter.com/bTHSFqLPC7— x-Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 24, 2022
- Washington Capitals lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 last night. In the game, Alex Ovechkin went shoulder first into the boards and did not return to the game. [Sportsnet]
Alex Ovechkin will not return to tonight's game after falling awkwardly into the boards. pic.twitter.com/KaWf8Jorg5— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2022
- The Montreal Canadiens honored Guy Lafleur before last night’s game. A national funeral and other honors are planned. [NHL]
17 years— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2022
1 team
Ryan Getzlaf is honoured by the @AnaheimDucks in his final @NHL game. pic.twitter.com/NgSawbIcLh
- The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Simon Evinsson to an entry-level deal. Evinsson was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft. [Red Wings]
- The Dallas Stars team plane slammed on its brakes while heading full-throttle down the runway. Overall the Stars faced a long travel delay. [ESPN]
Erik Haula with the weirdest penalty shot…ever?? pic.twitter.com/u8cdRkiv3d— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 25, 2022
- The business of the NHL Global Series and the league’s push for international recognition. [$The Athletic]
Loading comments...