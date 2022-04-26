Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (52-20-8) at New York Rangers (51-22-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 81

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden – New York, N.Y. Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

In their 40-plus year history as an NHL franchise, the Carolina Hurricanes have never won back to back division titles. That fact had to be written today, because by the end of the day it may no longer be applicable. For the final time this (regular) season, the Hurricanes take the ice on the road, with a win over the New York Rangers all that stands between them and the Metropolitan Division crown.

(But it’s not going to be that easy, is it? This is the Hurricanes at MSG we’re talking about, after all.)

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Rangers Category Hurricanes Rangers Record 52-20-8 51-22-6 Goals/Game 3.34 3.05 Goals Against/Game 2.42 2.46 Shots/Game 34.08 29.09 Face Off Win % 53.8% 48.0% Power Play % (Rank) 22.5% (11th) 26.2% (3rd) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.8% (1st) 82.0% (8th) ES Corsi For % 56.19% 47.15% ES PDO 100.56 101.39 PIM/Game 09:15 08:11

Goaltender #1 Category Antti Raanta Igor Shesterkin Category Antti Raanta Igor Shesterkin Record 14-5-4 36-12-4 Save % .913 .936 GAA 2.43 2.03

Goaltender #2 Category Pyotr Kochetkov Alexandar Georgiev Category Pyotr Kochetkov Alexandar Georgiev Record 2-0-0 14-9-2 Save % .889 .898 GAA 2.03 2.91

Game Notes