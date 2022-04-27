Storm Advisory 4/27/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Carolina clinches division title with win at MSG
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Skjei, Martinook on clinching division title
Reading Assignments
With wins at NJD (4/23), NYI (4/24) and NYR (4/26), Pyotr Kochetkov is the 11th goaltender in NHL history and just the third since 1995-96 (Nolan Schaefer, SJS, 2005-06; Steve Mason, CBJ, 2008-09; Allen York, CBJ, 2011-12) to earn his first three career wins in a four-day span.— Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) April 27, 2022
- Auston Matthews is the first US-born player in NHL history to score 60 goals in a season. [NHL]
- The Los Angeles Kings have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2017-18. [NHL]
- Ranking the NHL’s best shutdown defensemen. [The Athletic$]
- On how Wayne Gretzky almost found himself in Detroit instead of L.A. [SN]
- The Maple Leafs signed Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay, who was recently sanctioned for testing positive for a banned substance. [Yahoo]
