Storm Advisory 4/27/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Hurricanes are the Metro champs.

By Alec_Sawyer
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Auston Matthews is the first US-born player in NHL history to score 60 goals in a season. [NHL]
  • The Los Angeles Kings have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2017-18. [NHL]
  • Ranking the NHL’s best shutdown defensemen. [The Athletic$]
  • On how Wayne Gretzky almost found himself in Detroit instead of L.A. [SN]
  • The Maple Leafs signed Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay, who was recently sanctioned for testing positive for a banned substance. [Yahoo]

