Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (53-20-8) vs New Jersey Devils (27-44-9) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 82

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Well, the end of the regular season is finally upon us.

The Hurricanes will take the ice at home against the Devils Thursday night in Game 82, with nothing really left to play for. The Canes have set franchise records for points and wins, and Carolina has clinched the Metro while Florida has clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference.

Carolina hasn’t made any callups so it will be the full NHL squad hitting the ice, though it’ll be interesting to see if any of the everyday workhorses get the night off as a healthy scratch.

There’s a good chance we’ll see Pyotr Kochetkov in net once again, as Antti Raanta is available but coming off a slight knock and there’s no need to rush him into a meaningless game. We’ll find out officially later today, though.

And lastly, the Hurricanes released a statement on Twitter Wednesday regarding analyst Tripp Tracy. Tracy is an incredible human being, and we as a site are wishing the OG Huge Caniac nothing but the best during this time. Shane Willis will fill in analyst duties alongside Mike Maniscalco for the time being.

A statement from #Canes President and GM Don Waddell regarding television analyst Tripp Tracy, who will miss the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. pic.twitter.com/vtT2rOffAV — y-Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 27, 2022

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Devils Category Hurricanes Devils Record 53-20-8 27-44-9 Goals/Game 3.35 2.99 Goals Against/Game 2.43 3.64 Shots/Game 34.10 31.36 Face Off Win % 53.9% 46.7% Power Play % (Rank) 22.3% (11th) 15.8% (28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (1st) 79.7% (14th) ES Corsi For % 56.21% 50.66% ES PDO 100.59 98.45 PIM/Game 09:18 08:13

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Bernier Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Bernier Record 35-14-3 4-4-1 Save % .922 .902 GAA 2.17 3.06

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Jon Gillies Category Antti Raanta Jon Gillies Record 14-5-4 3-10-2 Save % .913 .886 GAA 2.43 3.75

