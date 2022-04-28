Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

Well, the end of the regular season is finally upon us.
The Hurricanes will take the ice at home against the Devils Thursday night in Game 82, with nothing really left to play for. The Canes have set franchise records for points and wins, and Carolina has clinched the Metro while Florida has clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference.
Carolina hasn’t made any callups so it will be the full NHL squad hitting the ice, though it’ll be interesting to see if any of the everyday workhorses get the night off as a healthy scratch.
There’s a good chance we’ll see Pyotr Kochetkov in net once again, as Antti Raanta is available but coming off a slight knock and there’s no need to rush him into a meaningless game. We’ll find out officially later today, though.
And lastly, the Hurricanes released a statement on Twitter Wednesday regarding analyst Tripp Tracy. Tracy is an incredible human being, and we as a site are wishing the OG Huge Caniac nothing but the best during this time. Shane Willis will fill in analyst duties alongside Mike Maniscalco for the time being.
A statement from #Canes President and GM Don Waddell regarding television analyst Tripp Tracy, who will miss the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. pic.twitter.com/vtT2rOffAV— y-Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 27, 2022
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|Record
|53-20-8
|27-44-9
|Goals/Game
|3.35
|2.99
|Goals Against/Game
|2.43
|3.64
|Shots/Game
|34.10
|31.36
|Face Off Win %
|53.9%
|46.7%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|22.3% (11th)
|15.8% (28th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.0% (1st)
|79.7% (14th)
|ES Corsi For %
|56.21%
|50.66%
|ES PDO
|100.59
|98.45
|PIM/Game
|09:18
|08:13
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Jonathan Bernier
|Record
|35-14-3
|4-4-1
|Save %
|.922
|.902
|GAA
|2.17
|3.06
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Jon Gillies
|Record
|14-5-4
|3-10-2
|Save %
|.913
|.886
|GAA
|2.43
|3.75
Game Notes
- Seth Jarvis is playing some of his best hockey down the stretch. He’s on a career-best six-game point streak heading into Game 82, making him the second Hurricanes rookie since relocation to record a six-game point streak. Sebastian Aho did it in 2017.
- The Hurricanes are 2-1-0 against the Devils this year, last time out obviously being Pyotr Kochetkov’s first NHL win in his debut.
- Speaking of Kochetkov, he is 3-0-0 with a 2.42 GAA and .902 sv%. He’s the second goaltender in franchise history to earn a win in his first three games (Justin Peters), and he’s also the first ever NHL player to record his first three career wins all on the road in a four-day span.
- Barring an eight-goal game from Andrei Svechnikov, Aho is set to become the Canes’ goal leader for the fifth straight season. No player in franchise history has ever accomplished that feat.
- The Canes will end the season at home Thursday, where they’ve already posted the second-most home wins (28) and points (60) in a season in team history. They won’t be able to reach the 2005-06 team’s mark of 31 wins and 64 points.
