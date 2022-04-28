 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will shuffle the lineup a bit tonight with nothing on the line.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (53-20-8) vs New Jersey Devils (27-44-9)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 82
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET
PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: All About the Jersey

The Carolina Hurricanes have nothing to play for tonight. Zilch. Nada. They’ve already clinched the Metropolitan Division and are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff field. However, the National Hockey League says they still have to play their 82nd game, and play it they shall.

The Hurricanes will get a couple reinforcements back in the lineup tonight, as Jesperi Kotkaniemi will play. Antti Raanta will also make his return between the pipes after cramping in Sunday’s game against the Islanders.

The Canes will take advantage of an opportunity to get some rest for a few players, as Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin will all sit out tonight’s game. Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Steven Lorentz - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter - Derek Stepan - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Ian Cole - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear

Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries: Frederik Andersen

Scratches: Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov

Here’s how New Jersey projects to line up:

Yegor Sharangovich - Dawson Mercer - Andreas Johnsson
Alexander Holtz - Jesper Boqvist - Jesper Bratt
Nolan Foote - Pavel Zacha - Janne Kuokkanen
Fabian Zetterlund - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian

Ryan Graves - Damon Severson
Kevin Bahl - Dougie Hamilton
Reilly Walsh - P.K. Subban

Andrew Hammond
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Jon Gillies, Ty Smith, Colton White, Mason Geertsen, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (upper body), Jack Hughes (left knee sprain), Nico Hischier (illness), Tomas Tatar (illness)

