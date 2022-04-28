Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes have nothing to play for tonight. Zilch. Nada. They’ve already clinched the Metropolitan Division and are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff field. However, the National Hockey League says they still have to play their 82nd game, and play it they shall.
The Hurricanes will get a couple reinforcements back in the lineup tonight, as Jesperi Kotkaniemi will play. Antti Raanta will also make his return between the pipes after cramping in Sunday’s game against the Islanders.
The Canes will take advantage of an opportunity to get some rest for a few players, as Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin will all sit out tonight’s game. Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Steven Lorentz - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter - Derek Stepan - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Ian Cole - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries: Frederik Andersen
Scratches: Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov
Here’s how New Jersey projects to line up:
Yegor Sharangovich - Dawson Mercer - Andreas Johnsson
Alexander Holtz - Jesper Boqvist - Jesper Bratt
Nolan Foote - Pavel Zacha - Janne Kuokkanen
Fabian Zetterlund - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian
Ryan Graves - Damon Severson
Kevin Bahl - Dougie Hamilton
Reilly Walsh - P.K. Subban
Andrew Hammond
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Jon Gillies, Ty Smith, Colton White, Mason Geertsen, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (upper body), Jack Hughes (left knee sprain), Nico Hischier (illness), Tomas Tatar (illness)
