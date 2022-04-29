 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 4/29/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Canes’ goalie tandem wins the Jennings, the Lightning leaves the door open for the Bruins and looking at the uncertain futures of two Western Conference teams.

By Alec_Sawyer
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignment

  • With Thursday night’s performance, Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta wrapped up a Jennings Trophy win, the first in franchise history. [NHL]
  • Speaking of team trophies, the Panthers officially won the Presidents’ Trophy Thursday night. [NHL]
  • The Boston Bruins, led by a Patrice Bergeron hat trick, blanked the Sabres Thursday and kept their hopes alive for third place in the Atlantic. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]
  • On the other end of that equation, the Lightning failed to beat the Blue Jackets and left that door open for the Bruins. [SN]
  • Is it time to eliminate the shootout? [The Athletic$]
  • Should the NHL consider adding a translator program? [The Athletic$]
  • The uncertain future of the Vegas Golden Knights. [Yahoo]
  • Coyotes looking to change the narrative of their future arena plans. [ESPN]

