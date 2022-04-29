Storm Advisory 4/29/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Canes close out regular season with commanding win over Devils
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Martinook, Lorentz, Kotkaniemi on regular season finale
Reading Assignment
- With Thursday night’s performance, Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta wrapped up a Jennings Trophy win, the first in franchise history. [NHL]
- Speaking of team trophies, the Panthers officially won the Presidents’ Trophy Thursday night. [NHL]
- The Boston Bruins, led by a Patrice Bergeron hat trick, blanked the Sabres Thursday and kept their hopes alive for third place in the Atlantic. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]
- On the other end of that equation, the Lightning failed to beat the Blue Jackets and left that door open for the Bruins. [SN]
Canucks pay respect to Dustin Brown after his final regular-season NHL game. Pure class. pic.twitter.com/CjCkvcyDBH— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 29, 2022
- Is it time to eliminate the shootout? [The Athletic$]
- Should the NHL consider adding a translator program? [The Athletic$]
- The uncertain future of the Vegas Golden Knights. [Yahoo]
- Coyotes looking to change the narrative of their future arena plans. [ESPN]
Loading comments...