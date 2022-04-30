NHL releases first-round schedule, Canes open playoffs Monday

It’s time for playoff hockey!

The NHL postseason bracket is set, and with it so now is the first-round schedule.

The Carolina Hurricanes will have home-ice advantage against the Boston Bruins in the first round, the third time in the last four seasons that the Canes and Bruins will meet in the playoffs. It’ll be the seventh time the franchises have met in the postseason, with Boston 5-1 so far.

The Canes and Bruins will actually kick off the entire playoff schedule Monday night at 7:00 p.m. Here’s the entire schedule for the Canes’ first-round series:

Game 1: Monday, May 2 — 7 p.m. at PNC Arena on ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 — 7 p.m. at PNC Arena on ESPN

Game 3: Friday, May 6 — 7 p.m. at TD Garden on TNT

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 — 12:30 p.m. at TD Garden on ESPN

Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 — TBD at PNC Arena on TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 12 — TBD at TD Garden on TBD

Game 7: Saturday, May 14 — TBD at PNC Arena on TBD

As for the rest of the playoff bracket, the rest of the Eastern Conference series are Florida-Washington, Toronto-Tampa Bay, New York Rangers-Pittsburgh. The Western Conference series are Colorado-Nashville, Minnesota-St. Louis, Calgary-Dallas and Edmonton-Los Angeles.