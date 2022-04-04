 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 4/4/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Florida Panthers clinch playoff berth, Yandle’s streak ends, and other news from around the NHL.

By Zeke Lukow
In Case You Missed It:

About Last Night ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

They Said It: The Carolina Hurricanes and coach Rod Brind’Amour address their loss to the Minnesota Wild

Reading Assignments:

  • Keith Yandle’s Iron Man streak was snapped when he was healthy scratched for a game this past weekend. Phil Kessel will now try to track down his record. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
  • The Ottawa Senators have lost Tyler Ennis for the rest of the season. The forward left yesterday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. [TSN]
  • Evgeni Malkin can make history by recording his 700th assist. Malkin currently sits at 698 but can be the second-fastest NHL player to achieve this milestone if he can do it in his next seven games. [Pensburgh]

