Storm Advisory 4/4/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
They Said It: The Carolina Hurricanes and coach Rod Brind’Amour address their loss to the Minnesota Wild
Reading Assignments:
- Keith Yandle’s Iron Man streak was snapped when he was healthy scratched for a game this past weekend. Phil Kessel will now try to track down his record. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
Just in the nick of time, Shayne Gostisbehere pots the @BevyLongDrink OT winner. ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/gf6K8DfTUJ— NHL (@NHL) April 4, 2022
TOSS THOSE HATS!— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 3, 2022
Josh Norris records his first career @NHL hat trick. pic.twitter.com/Axr0oWBgek
- The Florida Panthers became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a playoff berth when they defeated the Buffalo Sabres yesterday. [Sportsnet]
- Cory Schneider earned a win yesterday with the New York Islanders win over the New Jersey Devils. This was his first win since 2020, at the time he was a Devil. [NHL]
PK Subban earned 27 PIMs and a game misconduct here.— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 3, 2022
2-5-10 for the instigator/fight + 10-minute aggressor penalty which automatically comes with a game misconduct. #NJDevils #Isles https://t.co/DsrHi82UZF
- The Ottawa Senators have lost Tyler Ennis for the rest of the season. The forward left yesterday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. [TSN]
- Evgeni Malkin can make history by recording his 700th assist. Malkin currently sits at 698 but can be the second-fastest NHL player to achieve this milestone if he can do it in his next seven games. [Pensburgh]
Tonight marks @M_14Geekie’s 100th @NHL game.— Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) April 4, 2022
Congrats, Morgan! pic.twitter.com/lLpG8GoSew
- Auston Matthews became the first 50-goal scorer for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 28 years. [$TheAthletic]
