Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

The Hurricanes open up a really busy portion of the schedule Tuesday night in Buffalo, as Carolina will play three games in the next four days and won’t have back-to-back off days until April 19 and 20.
On the other hand, the Canes have moved into a portion of their schedule that should produce results, as their next four games are against non-playoff teams including two straight here against the Sabres.
Carolina is looking to rebound from a tough home loss to Minnesota, a loss that snapped a nice little point streak. Buffalo is coming off a loss to Florida which snapped an eight-game point streak.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Sabres
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Sabres
|Record
|45-16-8
|25-34-11
|Goals/Game
|3.32
|2.71
|Goals Against/Game
|2.35
|3.50
|Shots/Game
|33.80
|29.83
|Face Off Win %
|53.5%
|46.4%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|24.0% (7th)
|20.5% (19th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.1% (1st)
|75.1% (26th)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.58%
|47.72%
|ES PDO
|101.11
|99.18
|PIM/Game
|09:21
|08:18
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Malcolm Subban
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Malcolm Subban
|Record
|33-11-3
|0-2-1
|Save %
|.928
|.871
|GAA
|2.03
|4.86
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Craig Anderson
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Craig Anderson
|Record
|11-4-4
|13-9-2
|Save %
|.917
|.901
|GAA
|2.39
|3.06
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes will reach 100 points with a win Tuesday night, giving the team triple digits for just the second time in franchise history. With 98 points and 13 games left to play, the Canes have a very good chance to break the franchise best 112 points set back in 2005-06.
- Carolina won the first meeting between these teams earlier this year, a 6-2 victory in PNC Arena which featured three-point games from Sebastian Aho and Vincent Trocheck.
- All time, Carolina is 86-96-19-6 against Buffalo with a 37-54-7-4 record on the road.
- Max Domi has yet to score a goal for the Hurricanes, but his first will be his 100th in the NHL.
- Jordan Staal has a milestone within reach Tuesday as well, as the captain is one point shy of 600.
- Both Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen are on seven-game point streaks.
- Speaking of the dynamic Finnish duo, they have combined for 39 goals this season. Their career best together is 43, a number they’re likely to pass this season.
- The Hurricanes have won 11 straight games against the Buffalo Sabres, the longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history.
