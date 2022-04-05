Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (45-16-8) at Buffalo Sabres (25-34-11) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 70

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

KeyBank Center — Buffalo, NY

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes open up a really busy portion of the schedule Tuesday night in Buffalo, as Carolina will play three games in the next four days and won’t have back-to-back off days until April 19 and 20.

On the other hand, the Canes have moved into a portion of their schedule that should produce results, as their next four games are against non-playoff teams including two straight here against the Sabres.

Carolina is looking to rebound from a tough home loss to Minnesota, a loss that snapped a nice little point streak. Buffalo is coming off a loss to Florida which snapped an eight-game point streak.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Sabres Category Hurricanes Sabres Record 45-16-8 25-34-11 Goals/Game 3.32 2.71 Goals Against/Game 2.35 3.50 Shots/Game 33.80 29.83 Face Off Win % 53.5% 46.4% Power Play % (Rank) 24.0% (7th) 20.5% (19th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.1% (1st) 75.1% (26th) ES Corsi For % 55.58% 47.72% ES PDO 101.11 99.18 PIM/Game 09:21 08:18

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Malcolm Subban Category Frederik Andersen Malcolm Subban Record 33-11-3 0-2-1 Save % .928 .871 GAA 2.03 4.86

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Craig Anderson Category Antti Raanta Craig Anderson Record 11-4-4 13-9-2 Save % .917 .901 GAA 2.39 3.06

Game Notes