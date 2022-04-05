 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

The Canes start a two-game set against the Sabres Tuesday in Buffalo.

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Hurricanes (45-16-8) at Buffalo Sabres (25-34-11)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 70
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET
KeyBank Center — Buffalo, NY

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Die By The Blade

The Hurricanes open up a really busy portion of the schedule Tuesday night in Buffalo, as Carolina will play three games in the next four days and won’t have back-to-back off days until April 19 and 20.

On the other hand, the Canes have moved into a portion of their schedule that should produce results, as their next four games are against non-playoff teams including two straight here against the Sabres.

Carolina is looking to rebound from a tough home loss to Minnesota, a loss that snapped a nice little point streak. Buffalo is coming off a loss to Florida which snapped an eight-game point streak.

Vital Statistics

Category Hurricanes Sabres
Category Hurricanes Sabres
Record 45-16-8 25-34-11
Goals/Game 3.32 2.71
Goals Against/Game 2.35 3.50
Shots/Game 33.80 29.83
Face Off Win % 53.5% 46.4%
Power Play % (Rank) 24.0% (7th) 20.5% (19th)
Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.1% (1st) 75.1% (26th)
ES Corsi For % 55.58% 47.72%
ES PDO 101.11 99.18
PIM/Game 09:21 08:18

Goaltender #1

Category Frederik Andersen Malcolm Subban
Category Frederik Andersen Malcolm Subban
Record 33-11-3 0-2-1
Save % .928 .871
GAA 2.03 4.86

Goaltender #2

Category Antti Raanta Craig Anderson
Category Antti Raanta Craig Anderson
Record 11-4-4 13-9-2
Save % .917 .901
GAA 2.39 3.06

Game Notes

  • The Hurricanes will reach 100 points with a win Tuesday night, giving the team triple digits for just the second time in franchise history. With 98 points and 13 games left to play, the Canes have a very good chance to break the franchise best 112 points set back in 2005-06.
  • Carolina won the first meeting between these teams earlier this year, a 6-2 victory in PNC Arena which featured three-point games from Sebastian Aho and Vincent Trocheck.
  • All time, Carolina is 86-96-19-6 against Buffalo with a 37-54-7-4 record on the road.
  • Max Domi has yet to score a goal for the Hurricanes, but his first will be his 100th in the NHL.
  • Jordan Staal has a milestone within reach Tuesday as well, as the captain is one point shy of 600.
  • Both Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen are on seven-game point streaks.
  • Speaking of the dynamic Finnish duo, they have combined for 39 goals this season. Their career best together is 43, a number they’re likely to pass this season.
  • The Hurricanes have won 11 straight games against the Buffalo Sabres, the longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history.

