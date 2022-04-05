Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes are in Buffalo tonight, the first of two straight games against the Sabres, and the Canes could clinch a playoff spot.
The Canes could officially punch their postseason ticket in game 70 Tuesday, as a win in Buffalo coupled with a Dallas Stars regulation win over the Islanders would get the job done Tuesday. Of course the Canes are going to the playoffs regardless, but clinching the spot is always cool.
It’ll be Frederik Andersen in net for the Hurricanes as they look for the win in Buffalo, while Steven Lorentz could be back in the lineup after a couple of healthy scratches.
Reminder, this one is an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive broadcast.
Here’s how the teams will lineup Tuesday in the KeyBank Center:
Carolina Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Steven Lorentz - Jordan Martinook
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries and Scratches: Derek Stepan (healthy), Ethan Bear (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Buffalo Sabres
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Rasmus Asplund - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson - Jacob Bryson
Will Butcher - Casey Fitzgerald
Craig Anderson
Dustin Tokarski
Injuries and Scratches: Mark Pysyk (healthy), Colin Miller (healthy), Anders Bjork (healthy), John Hayden (healthy), Malcolm Subban (upper body), Drake Caggiula (upper body)
