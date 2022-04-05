Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (45-16-8) at Buffalo Sabres (25-34-11) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 70

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

KeyBank Center — Buffalo, NY Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Carolina Hurricanes are in Buffalo tonight, the first of two straight games against the Sabres, and the Canes could clinch a playoff spot.

The Canes could officially punch their postseason ticket in game 70 Tuesday, as a win in Buffalo coupled with a Dallas Stars regulation win over the Islanders would get the job done Tuesday. Of course the Canes are going to the playoffs regardless, but clinching the spot is always cool.

It’ll be Frederik Andersen in net for the Hurricanes as they look for the win in Buffalo, while Steven Lorentz could be back in the lineup after a couple of healthy scratches.

Reminder, this one is an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive broadcast.

Here’s how the teams will lineup Tuesday in the KeyBank Center:

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Max Domi - Steven Lorentz - Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Derek Stepan (healthy), Ethan Bear (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza

Rasmus Asplund - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson - Jacob Bryson

Will Butcher - Casey Fitzgerald

Craig Anderson

Dustin Tokarski

Injuries and Scratches: Mark Pysyk (healthy), Colin Miller (healthy), Anders Bjork (healthy), John Hayden (healthy), Malcolm Subban (upper body), Drake Caggiula (upper body)