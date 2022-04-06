Storm Advisory 4/6/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Canes cut down by Sabres in Buffalo
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Niederreiter, Fast on loss in Buffalo
Reading Assignments
- Ryan Getzlaf is retiring following the season. [NHL]
- The newest 32 Thoughts from Elliotte Friedman. [SN]
- It was a wild night for the Panthers Tuesday, as Florida came back from four goals down to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs. Claude Giroux scored his first as a Panther while Jonathan Huberdeau became the first player in team history to eclipse 100 points in a season while scoring his 600th NHL point in his third five-point game of the season. [Yahoo]
- Every NHL coach gives their thoughts on who should win the Norris. [The Athletic$]
- Ryan Johansen scored his first hat trick Tuesday, marking the fifth straight day to start the month of April in which an NHL player has recorded a hat trick.
Mathieu Joseph: April 1
Yegor Sharangovich: April 2
Jean-Gabriel Pageau: April 3
Josh Norris: April 3
Auston Matthews: April 4
- A lot of kids got first NHL points Tuesday.
