 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 4/6/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Ryan Getzlaf announces his retirement, Jonathan Huberdeau sets Panthers history and first points galore across the NHL.

By Alec_Sawyer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Ryan Getzlaf is retiring following the season. [NHL]
  • The newest 32 Thoughts from Elliotte Friedman. [SN]
  • It was a wild night for the Panthers Tuesday, as Florida came back from four goals down to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs. Claude Giroux scored his first as a Panther while Jonathan Huberdeau became the first player in team history to eclipse 100 points in a season while scoring his 600th NHL point in his third five-point game of the season. [Yahoo]
  • Every NHL coach gives their thoughts on who should win the Norris. [The Athletic$]
  • Ryan Johansen scored his first hat trick Tuesday, marking the fifth straight day to start the month of April in which an NHL player has recorded a hat trick.
  • A lot of kids got first NHL points Tuesday.

Loading comments...