Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8) vs Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 71

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 7:30 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Coming off what Nino Niederreiter called a “unacceptable” loss in Buffalo to the Sabres, the Canes will get another shot at Buffalo Thursday night on home ice.

The Canes will be looking to do the exact opposite of what they did Tuesday night in New York, as an atrocious second period doomed the team in a completely flat performance against the Sabres.

But now the Hurricanes get a chance at redemption immediately, as Buffalo is in Raleigh Thursday night. So, is that a good thing for the Canes? Sure.

“Yeah, that’s nice to get another crack at it,” said Rod Brind’Amour. “It’s probably less about the opponent and more about us trying to regain that game that we want to play, that 60-minute game. Maybe a little bit, to answer your question.”

And also for the second straight game the Hurricanes and Sabres will be exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu, so there’s no Bally Sports broadcast for this one.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Sabres Category Hurricanes Sabres Record 45-17-8 26-34-11 Goals/Game 3.30 2.73 Goals Against/Game 2.37 3.48 Shots/Game 33.80 29.72 Face Off Win % 53.6% 46.3% Power Play % (Rank) 23.8% (7th) 20.7% (18th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.9% (1st) 75.4% (26th) ES Corsi For % 55.64% 47.63% ES PDO 101.01 99.27 PIM/Game 09:18 08:14

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Malcolm Subban Category Frederik Andersen Malcolm Subban Record 33-12-3 0-2-1 Save % .926 .871 GAA 2.07 4.86

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Craig Anderson Category Antti Raanta Craig Anderson Record 11-4-4 14-9-2 Save % .917 .903 GAA 2.39 3.02

Game Notes