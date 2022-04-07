Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

Coming off what Nino Niederreiter called a “unacceptable” loss in Buffalo to the Sabres, the Canes will get another shot at Buffalo Thursday night on home ice.
The Canes will be looking to do the exact opposite of what they did Tuesday night in New York, as an atrocious second period doomed the team in a completely flat performance against the Sabres.
But now the Hurricanes get a chance at redemption immediately, as Buffalo is in Raleigh Thursday night. So, is that a good thing for the Canes? Sure.
“Yeah, that’s nice to get another crack at it,” said Rod Brind’Amour. “It’s probably less about the opponent and more about us trying to regain that game that we want to play, that 60-minute game. Maybe a little bit, to answer your question.”
And also for the second straight game the Hurricanes and Sabres will be exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu, so there’s no Bally Sports broadcast for this one.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Sabres
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Sabres
|Record
|45-17-8
|26-34-11
|Goals/Game
|3.30
|2.73
|Goals Against/Game
|2.37
|3.48
|Shots/Game
|33.80
|29.72
|Face Off Win %
|53.6%
|46.3%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|23.8% (7th)
|20.7% (18th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|87.9% (1st)
|75.4% (26th)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.64%
|47.63%
|ES PDO
|101.01
|99.27
|PIM/Game
|09:18
|08:14
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Malcolm Subban
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Malcolm Subban
|Record
|33-12-3
|0-2-1
|Save %
|.926
|.871
|GAA
|2.07
|4.86
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Craig Anderson
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Craig Anderson
|Record
|11-4-4
|14-9-2
|Save %
|.917
|.903
|GAA
|2.39
|3.02
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes are now 11-1-0 in their last 12 games against the Sabres, as Tuesday’s loss was their first since 2016.
- The Canes will hit the 100-point mark with a win Thursday night, which would make just the second season in franchise history. The 2005-06 recorded 112 points.
- Speaking of the century mark, Max Domi is still looking for his first Carolina goal which will also be his 100th NHL goal.
- The Canes also have a chance to clinch a playoff berth Thursday, which would be the first time Carolina has made the playoffs in four straight seasons since moving to Raleigh.
- Thursday night’s contest will be Teuvo Teravainen’s 400th game with the Hurricanes.
