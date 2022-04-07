 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
Montréal Canadiens v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8) vs Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 71
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 7:30 p.m. ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: ESPN+/Hulu
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Die By The Blade

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix

 

The Hurricanes will look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s loss in Buffalo and avoid their first home loss to the Sabres since 2016 tonight. They’ll also look to secure a playoff berth on home ice for the first time since 2019.

The Hurricanes will tweak the lineup a bit from Tuesday, with Derek Stepan drawing back in and a couple changes to the forward lines. Antti Raanta will start in net.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen

Injuries:

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Scratches:

Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz

For Buffalo, Mark Pysyk will draw in on defense for Will Butcher, while Craig Anderson will again start in goal. Here’s how the Sabres project to line up:

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Rasmus Asplund - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson
Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson - Jacob Bryson
Mark Pysyk - Casey Fitzgerald

Craig Anderson
Dustin Tokarski

Loading comments...