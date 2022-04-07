Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8) vs Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 71

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 7:30 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s loss in Buffalo and avoid their first home loss to the Sabres since 2016 tonight. They’ll also look to secure a playoff berth on home ice for the first time since 2019.

The Hurricanes will tweak the lineup a bit from Tuesday, with Derek Stepan drawing back in and a couple changes to the forward lines. Antti Raanta will start in net.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Injuries:

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Scratches:

Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz

For Buffalo, Mark Pysyk will draw in on defense for Will Butcher, while Craig Anderson will again start in goal. Here’s how the Sabres project to line up:

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Rasmus Asplund - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson

Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza

Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson - Jacob Bryson

Mark Pysyk - Casey Fitzgerald

Craig Anderson

Dustin Tokarski