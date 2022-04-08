Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (46-17-8) vs. New York Islanders (32-28-9) 2021-22 Regular Seasom Game 72

Friday, April 8, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Lighthouse Hockey Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Because life is funny like that, the Carolina Hurricanes clinched their fourth straight postseason appearance after coming back from a 2-0 deficit to the Buffalo Sabres, who, incidentally, have now missed the playoffs for eleven seasons in a row. It’s not a game that you particularly want to have to grind out, but the Hurricanes made it work, with three third period goals to seal the deal.

After dragging the team to a win against an opponent who shouldn’t have been so challenging, the Hurricanes don’t have much time to rest before they get back at it, this time facing off against another team that’s struggled this season.

The visiting New York Islanders have had a tough season, dealing with injuries, an epic road trip to start their season, players underperforming, and of course, COVID. They’ve improved their play as of late, turning in four straight wins, including one over the playoff-bound New York Rangers. Their streak was stopped on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars, and now they look to continue their road trip by getting back in the win column.

Even though the Islanders have struggled this season, you still know what you’re going to get with Barry Trotz hockey. The team leads hard on their veteran players and while they may not exactly play fun hockey, when they’re on top of their game, they’re very effective.

Let’s see how these two teams compare before puck drop:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Islanders Category Hurricanes Islanders Record 46-17-8 32-28-9 Goals/Game 3.32 2.77 Goals Against/Game 2.38 2.65 Shots/Game 33.77 28.96 Face Off Win % 53.7% 51.4% Power Play % (Rank) 23.5% (8th) 20.1% (20th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (1st) 84.2% (4th) ES Corsi For % 55.65% 46.31% ES PDO 101.01 101.45 PIM/Game 09:15 08:32

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Semyon Varlamov Category Frederik Andersen Semyon Varlamov Record 33-12-3 9-14-2 Save % .926 .918 GAA 2.07 2.74

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Ilya Sorokin Category Antti Raanta Ilya Sorokin Record 12-4-4 22-14-7 Save % .914 .927 GAA 2.42 2.30

Game Notes