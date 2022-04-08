Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (46-17-8) vs. New York Islanders (32-28-9) 2021-22 Regular Seasom Game 72

Friday, April 8, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Lighthouse Hockey Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Fresh off clinching a playoff spot last night, the Hurricanes are back in action against the Islanders as they now turn their focus towards keeping hold of the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

We won’t know if last night’s lineup will be changed until Rod Brind’Amour speaks at 4:45, but it stands to reason Frederik Andersen will likely get the nod over Antti Raanta. It’s also possible Ethan Bear, now healthy, could re-enter the lineup.

Here’s how the team lineup up last night, with the exception of Andersen in net:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries:

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Scratches:

Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz

Here’s how the Islanders project to line up tonight:

Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Anthony Beauvillier

Zach Parise - Mathew Barzal - Oliver Wahlstrom

Josh Bailey - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Ross Johnston

Zdeno Chara - Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Grant Hutton - Andy Greene

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlmaov