Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Lineups and Game Discussion

Fresh off clinching a playoff spot last night, the Hurricanes are back in action against the Islanders as they now turn their focus towards keeping hold of the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.
We won’t know if last night’s lineup will be changed until Rod Brind’Amour speaks at 4:45, but it stands to reason Frederik Andersen will likely get the nod over Antti Raanta. It’s also possible Ethan Bear, now healthy, could re-enter the lineup.
Here’s how the team lineup up last night, with the exception of Andersen in net:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries:
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Scratches:
Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz
Here’s how the Islanders project to line up tonight:
Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Anthony Beauvillier
Zach Parise - Mathew Barzal - Oliver Wahlstrom
Josh Bailey - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Ross Johnston
Zdeno Chara - Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Grant Hutton - Andy Greene
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlmaov
