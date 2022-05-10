Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 5 lineups and game discussion

“Luckily it’s a seven-game series. It’s 0-0 now, so best of three. We’ve got a good chance to go home and make it 1-0.”
That was part of Vincent Trocheck’s message after the Carolina Hurricanes’ game four loss Sunday afternoon, as the Bruins tied the series at 2-2 after the Canes had jumped out to a 2-0 lead at home.
Now things shift back to Raleigh and PNC Arena for one game, as Carolina will look to win what has now become a three-game series.
It was smooth sailing through two games for the Hurricanes, who dominated on home ice to jump up 2-0. And then as commandingly as the Canes had won games one and two, the Bruins took games three and four.
Tuesday night’s game is massive. Whichever team grabs a 3-2 lead will have a huge advantage, with the Canes desperately needing to keep the fort locked down at home.
For the Canes, it’ll be Antti Raanta’s net again as no changes are expected from the game four lineup. Rod Brind’Amour has faith in his group, and he’s showing that.
For the Bruins, they will once again be without their top defensive pairing of Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy, as Lindholm was injured on a big hit from Andrei Svechnikov in game two while McAvoy has been in COVID protocol for now two games in a row.
Back at home and with those two still out for the Bruins, Tuesday’s night game is nearing must-win territory for the Hurricanes.
Here is how the two teams will take the ice in PNC Arena with a 3-2 series lead on the line:
Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratches and Injuries: Ethan Bear (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Craig Smith
Jake DeBrusk - Charlie Coyle - Tomas Nosek
Nick Foligno - Curtis Lazar - Chris Wagner
Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly - Josh Brown
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Injuries and Scratches: Trent Frederic (healthy), Anton Blidh (healthy), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Charlie McAvoy (COVID)
UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: It looks like Charlie McAvoy will play after all. He partnered with Mike Reilly in game three:
Saw Charlie McAvoy walk into PNC Arena in Raleigh, wearing an N95 mask - suggesting he cleared COVID protocols.— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 10, 2022
I was told Bruins ownership arranged a private jet for him to come to Raleigh, and he’s expected to take warmups.
