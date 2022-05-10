Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 5 lineups and game discussion

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 5 (Series tied at 2-2)

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

“Luckily it’s a seven-game series. It’s 0-0 now, so best of three. We’ve got a good chance to go home and make it 1-0.”

That was part of Vincent Trocheck’s message after the Carolina Hurricanes’ game four loss Sunday afternoon, as the Bruins tied the series at 2-2 after the Canes had jumped out to a 2-0 lead at home.

Now things shift back to Raleigh and PNC Arena for one game, as Carolina will look to win what has now become a three-game series.

It was smooth sailing through two games for the Hurricanes, who dominated on home ice to jump up 2-0. And then as commandingly as the Canes had won games one and two, the Bruins took games three and four.

Tuesday night’s game is massive. Whichever team grabs a 3-2 lead will have a huge advantage, with the Canes desperately needing to keep the fort locked down at home.

For the Canes, it’ll be Antti Raanta’s net again as no changes are expected from the game four lineup. Rod Brind’Amour has faith in his group, and he’s showing that.

For the Bruins, they will once again be without their top defensive pairing of Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy, as Lindholm was injured on a big hit from Andrei Svechnikov in game two while McAvoy has been in COVID protocol for now two games in a row.

Back at home and with those two still out for the Bruins, Tuesday’s night game is nearing must-win territory for the Hurricanes.

Here is how the two teams will take the ice in PNC Arena with a 3-2 series lead on the line:

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratches and Injuries: Ethan Bear (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk - Charlie Coyle - Tomas Nosek

Nick Foligno - Curtis Lazar - Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly - Josh Brown

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Injuries and Scratches: Trent Frederic (healthy), Anton Blidh (healthy), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Charlie McAvoy (COVID)

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: It looks like Charlie McAvoy will play after all. He partnered with Mike Reilly in game three: