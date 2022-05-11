 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 5/11/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

A Hurricanes legend retires, the Islanders fire Barry Trotz, and Jordan Staal’s road to becoming the perfect leader

By Cody Hagan
Boston Bruins v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Jordan Staal’s Road To Becoming The Perfect Leader For The Canes. [Hurricanes]
  • The Montreal Canadiens have won the first overall pick in this years NHL Draft. [ESPN]
  • Hurricanes legend Patrick Marleau is calling it a career as his officially announced his retirement after 23 seasons. [CBS]
  • In a shocking move, the New York Islanders dismissed Barry Trotz this week after a miserable season. [NHL]
  • On the topic of firings, Pierre McGuire is out of a job less than a year after being hired by the Ottawa Senators. [NBC]
  • How NHL officials deal with intensity and scrutiny during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [ESPN]
  • Finalists for both the Norris and Vezina trophies have been announced and yes, there is most certainly a name missing from the Vezina list. [NHL - Norris] [NHL - Vezina]

