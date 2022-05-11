Storm Advisory 5/11/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Canes overwhelm Bruins in Game 5, take 3-2 lead
- Canes emerge in Andrei Kuzmenko sweepstakes
- Hurricanes Prospects Mailbag: May
Reading Assignments
- Jordan Staal’s Road To Becoming The Perfect Leader For The Canes. [Hurricanes]
- The Montreal Canadiens have won the first overall pick in this years NHL Draft. [ESPN]
- Hurricanes legend Patrick Marleau is calling it a career as his officially announced his retirement after 23 seasons. [CBS]
- In a shocking move, the New York Islanders dismissed Barry Trotz this week after a miserable season. [NHL]
- On the topic of firings, Pierre McGuire is out of a job less than a year after being hired by the Ottawa Senators. [NBC]
- How NHL officials deal with intensity and scrutiny during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [ESPN]
- Finalists for both the Norris and Vezina trophies have been announced and yes, there is most certainly a name missing from the Vezina list. [NHL - Norris] [NHL - Vezina]
