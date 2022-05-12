Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Game 6 Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes can clinch a series Thursday night, as the Canes will hit the ice in Boston with a 3-2 series lead looking to put the Bruins away.
So far it has been A Tale of Two Cities for the Canes and Bruins, as the home team has commanded all four games so far. In games one and two in Raleigh, the Canes were way too much for the Bruins to handle. In Boston for three and four, the script completely flipped as Carolina couldn’t stay out of the box and the Bruins won both games handily.
Then Tuesday night in game five, back at home in PNC Arena, the Canes played maybe their best game of the series so far, winning 5-1 in a comprehensive beatdown of Boston.
But now the Hurricanes will be looking to change the tide of the series and win a game on the road, hoping to avoid a game seven.
There’s no reason to believe that Antti Raanta won’t start again in net for the Hurricanes, while it’s looking like Jeremy Swayman will be the man for the Bruins once again despite the loss in game five.
In other personnel news for the Bruins, defenseman Hampus Lindholm is likely to return to the ice for game six after being sidelined since a big hit delivered by Andrei Svechnikov in game two.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Bruins
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Bruins
|Record
|54-20-8
|51-26-5
|Goals/Game
|3.38
|3.08
|Goals Against/Game
|2.44
|2.66
|Shots/Game
|34.12
|36.12
|Face Off Win %
|53.9%
|54.2%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|22.0% (13th)
|21.2% (15th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.0% (1st)
|81.3% (9th)
|ES Corsi For %
|43.86%
|56.14%
|ES PDO
|113.44
|86.56
|PIM/Game
|12:00
|22:00
Game Notes
- Sebastian Aho recently passed both Rod Brind’Amour and Ron Francis for second place on the franchise’s playoff points leaderboard.
- With a goal and two assists in game five to go along with three assists in game two, Tony DeAngelo is the first defenseman in franchise history to post two three-point games in the same playoff series. With eight points so far, DeAngelo is one point away from tying Jaccob Slavin’s franchise record for most points in a series by a D-man.
- Seth Jarvis (3 G, 1 A) leads all NHL rookies this postseason in goals and points.
- With 17 points from defensemen so far, Carolina trails only Colorado in blue-line production so far this postseason.
- Sebastian Aho is already nearing every major Canes’ playoff record. He moved to second place in franchise playoff points. He’s two assists shy of Ron Francis’ franchise record, and he’s just two goals shy of moving into second place in franchise history. Aho is 24.
