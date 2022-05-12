Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Game 6 Preview

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 6 (Canes lead series 3-2)

Thursday, May 12, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TD Garden — Boston, MA Watch: TNT, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Stanley Cup of Chowder Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes can clinch a series Thursday night, as the Canes will hit the ice in Boston with a 3-2 series lead looking to put the Bruins away.

So far it has been A Tale of Two Cities for the Canes and Bruins, as the home team has commanded all four games so far. In games one and two in Raleigh, the Canes were way too much for the Bruins to handle. In Boston for three and four, the script completely flipped as Carolina couldn’t stay out of the box and the Bruins won both games handily.

Then Tuesday night in game five, back at home in PNC Arena, the Canes played maybe their best game of the series so far, winning 5-1 in a comprehensive beatdown of Boston.

But now the Hurricanes will be looking to change the tide of the series and win a game on the road, hoping to avoid a game seven.

There’s no reason to believe that Antti Raanta won’t start again in net for the Hurricanes, while it’s looking like Jeremy Swayman will be the man for the Bruins once again despite the loss in game five.

In other personnel news for the Bruins, defenseman Hampus Lindholm is likely to return to the ice for game six after being sidelined since a big hit delivered by Andrei Svechnikov in game two.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Bruins Category Hurricanes Bruins Record 54-20-8 51-26-5 Goals/Game 3.38 3.08 Goals Against/Game 2.44 2.66 Shots/Game 34.12 36.12 Face Off Win % 53.9% 54.2% Power Play % (Rank) 22.0% (13th) 21.2% (15th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (1st) 81.3% (9th) ES Corsi For % 43.86% 56.14% ES PDO 113.44 86.56 PIM/Game 12:00 22:00

Game Notes