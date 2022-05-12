Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Game 6 Lineups and Discussion

The Hurricanes will enter tonight’s game six looking to close out the series with a simple mantra: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. There will be no lineup changes from game five, and Antti Raanta gets the nod in net on his birthday.
Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook
Scratches: Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz
The Bruins will get Hampus Lindholm back for tonight’s game, and will go with Jeremy Swayman in net.
Here’s how Boston will line up:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
