Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Game 6 Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 6 (Canes lead series 3-2)

Thursday, May 12, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TD Garden — Boston, MA Watch: TNT, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will enter tonight’s game six looking to close out the series with a simple mantra: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. There will be no lineup changes from game five, and Antti Raanta gets the nod in net on his birthday.

Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz

The Bruins will get Hampus Lindholm back for tonight’s game, and will go with Jeremy Swayman in net.

Here’s how Boston will line up:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark