Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Game 6 Lineups and Discussion

The Canes will enter tonight’s game with one objective: Get it done.

By Andrew Schnittker
Boston Bruins v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 6 (Canes lead series 3-2)
Thursday, May 12, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET
TD Garden — Boston, MA

Watch: TNT, Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Hurricanes will enter tonight’s game six looking to close out the series with a simple mantra: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. There will be no lineup changes from game five, and Antti Raanta gets the nod in net on his birthday.

Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz

The Bruins will get Hampus Lindholm back for tonight’s game, and will go with Jeremy Swayman in net.

Here’s how Boston will line up:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark

