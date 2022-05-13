 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 5/13/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Dave Ayres gets a new gig, the NHL announces multiple trophy finalists, and life of a non-traditional market playoff team in Florida

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Hurricanes legend Dave Ayres has a new job:
  • Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby may not be available for tonight’s game six versus the Rangers is still to be determined after he left game five with an injury. [ESPN]
  • Auston Matthews, Igor Shesterkin, Connor McDavid named NHL’s Hart Trophy finalists. [ESPN]
  • The finalist for the Calder Trophy have also been announced. [ESPN]
  • The NHL is closing in on seeing its first ever female coach. [WRAL]
  • Shane Wright says he ‘deserves’ to be the number one overall draft choice this summer. [NHL]
  • The Men’s World Championship Showcase is set to showcase the 2022 NHL Draft talent. [THN]
  • In a non-traditional market, the Florida Panthers’ off-ice growth is a total team effort, from the front office to every player on the roster. [The Athletic $]

