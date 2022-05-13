Storm Advisory 5/13/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Canes fall flat in Boston again, Bruins force Game 7
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Staal, Aho, Slavin on Game 6 loss
- Chicago Wolves vs. Rockford IceHogs Series Preview
Reading Assignments
- Hurricanes legend Dave Ayres has a new job:
STAFF ANNOUNCEMENT— Port Perry Lumberjacks (@MoJacksHockey) May 12, 2022
We are thrilled to announce that Dave Ayres will be joining the Lumberjacks as our first ever head coach, effective immediately.
Dave split last season coaching between Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA and the Vermilion County Bobcats of the SPHL. pic.twitter.com/CweipL0bgb
- Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby may not be available for tonight’s game six versus the Rangers is still to be determined after he left game five with an injury. [ESPN]
- Auston Matthews, Igor Shesterkin, Connor McDavid named NHL’s Hart Trophy finalists. [ESPN]
- The finalist for the Calder Trophy have also been announced. [ESPN]
- The NHL is closing in on seeing its first ever female coach. [WRAL]
- Shane Wright says he ‘deserves’ to be the number one overall draft choice this summer. [NHL]
- The Men’s World Championship Showcase is set to showcase the 2022 NHL Draft talent. [THN]
- In a non-traditional market, the Florida Panthers’ off-ice growth is a total team effort, from the front office to every player on the roster. [The Athletic $]
