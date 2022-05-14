Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 7 Preview

Game. Seven.
They say they’re the best two words in sports, though they’re a lot less sweet for the team that was up 3-2.
Still, Saturday afternoon in PNC Arena should be a doozy, as the Bruins and Hurricanes facing off for one final time with a trip to the second round on the line.
So far, it’s been the home team that has held serve, as every single game has resulted in at least a two-goal victory for the team playing in front of its home fans.
So now it all comes down to this.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Bruins
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Bruins
|Record
|54-20-8
|51-26-5
|Goals/Game
|3.38
|3.08
|Goals Against/Game
|2.44
|2.66
|Shots/Game
|34.12
|36.12
|Face Off Win %
|53.9%
|54.2%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|22.0% (13th)
|21.2% (15th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.0% (1st)
|81.3% (9th)
|ES Corsi For %
|43.86%
|56.14%
|ES PDO
|113.44
|86.56
|PIM/Game
|12:00
|22:00
Game Notes
- The Carolina Hurricanes, since relocation, are a perfect 5-0 in game seven. The last was 2019 in Washington. The last time the Canes played a game seven at home, they hoisted the cup.
- Derek Stepan (7) and Ian Cole (6) have the most game seven experience of anyone on the Hurricanes.
- Andrei Svechnikov recorded the third multi-goal game of his young playoff career in game six.
- Jaccob Slavin is the first defensemen to ever skate in 36 playoff games with committing a penalty. That streak came to an end in game six, as he dumped the puck over the glass for a delay of game.
