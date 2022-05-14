 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 7 Preview

It all comes down to Saturday.

By Alec_Sawyer
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 7 (Series Tied 3-3)
Saturday, May 14, 2022 - 4:30 p.m. ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Game. Seven.

They say they’re the best two words in sports, though they’re a lot less sweet for the team that was up 3-2.

Still, Saturday afternoon in PNC Arena should be a doozy, as the Bruins and Hurricanes facing off for one final time with a trip to the second round on the line.

So far, it’s been the home team that has held serve, as every single game has resulted in at least a two-goal victory for the team playing in front of its home fans.

So now it all comes down to this.

Vital Statistics

Category Hurricanes Bruins
Record 54-20-8 51-26-5
Goals/Game 3.38 3.08
Goals Against/Game 2.44 2.66
Shots/Game 34.12 36.12
Face Off Win % 53.9% 54.2%
Power Play % (Rank) 22.0% (13th) 21.2% (15th)
Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (1st) 81.3% (9th)
ES Corsi For % 43.86% 56.14%
ES PDO 113.44 86.56
PIM/Game 12:00 22:00

Game Notes

  • The Carolina Hurricanes, since relocation, are a perfect 5-0 in game seven. The last was 2019 in Washington. The last time the Canes played a game seven at home, they hoisted the cup.
  • Derek Stepan (7) and Ian Cole (6) have the most game seven experience of anyone on the Hurricanes.
  • Andrei Svechnikov recorded the third multi-goal game of his young playoff career in game six.
  • Jaccob Slavin is the first defensemen to ever skate in 36 playoff games with committing a penalty. That streak came to an end in game six, as he dumped the puck over the glass for a delay of game.

