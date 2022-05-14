Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 7 Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 7 (Series Tied 3-3)

Saturday, May 14, 2022 - 4:30 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Since moving to North Carolina in 1997, the Carolina Hurricanes are 5-0 in Game 7s. The only other teams in the NHL to have never lost a Game 7 are the Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets, and neither of those teams has ever so much as played in a Game 7.

History is on the Canes’ side, if you want to look at it that way, but if you’re a pessimist and want to take the side that the roulette wheel can’t keep coming up on red forever, go right ahead. (You’re wrong, but you do you.)

The nice thing about doing a game hub for a Game 7 is that you don’t have to explain what’s on the line. You all know. So do these 40 players I’m about to list. Game on.

Hurricanes

Brind’Amour on the lineup for Game 7: “I don’t see any changes for tomorrow.” — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) May 13, 2022

Sweet. Makes my job easier. Thanks, Rod.

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries and Scratches: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Jordan Martinook (lower body), Ethan Bear (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy)

Bruins

I mean, they won, so they’re going to be the same too, right?

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Injuries and Scratches: Anton Blidh, Chris Wagner, Kyle Keyser, Matt Grzelcyk, Josh Brown (all healthy)

Tonight’s Officials

Referees: Chris Lee #28, Steve Kozari #40

Linesmen: Jonny Murray #95, Ryan Gibbons #58