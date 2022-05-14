Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 7 Lineups and Discussion

Since moving to North Carolina in 1997, the Carolina Hurricanes are 5-0 in Game 7s. The only other teams in the NHL to have never lost a Game 7 are the Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets, and neither of those teams has ever so much as played in a Game 7.
History is on the Canes’ side, if you want to look at it that way, but if you’re a pessimist and want to take the side that the roulette wheel can’t keep coming up on red forever, go right ahead. (You’re wrong, but you do you.)
The nice thing about doing a game hub for a Game 7 is that you don’t have to explain what’s on the line. You all know. So do these 40 players I’m about to list. Game on.
Hurricanes
Brind’Amour on the lineup for Game 7: “I don’t see any changes for tomorrow.”— Cory Lavalette (@corylav) May 13, 2022
Sweet. Makes my job easier. Thanks, Rod.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Jordan Martinook (lower body), Ethan Bear (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy)
Bruins
I mean, they won, so they’re going to be the same too, right?
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Injuries and Scratches: Anton Blidh, Chris Wagner, Kyle Keyser, Matt Grzelcyk, Josh Brown (all healthy)
Tonight’s Officials
Referees: Chris Lee #28, Steve Kozari #40
Linesmen: Jonny Murray #95, Ryan Gibbons #58
