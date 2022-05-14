 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 7 Lineups and Discussion

Just win, baby.

By Brian LeBlanc
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins - Game Seven
The last time these teams played a Game 7, this happened.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 7 (Series Tied 3-3)
Saturday, May 14, 2022 - 4:30 p.m. ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
Since moving to North Carolina in 1997, the Carolina Hurricanes are 5-0 in Game 7s. The only other teams in the NHL to have never lost a Game 7 are the Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets, and neither of those teams has ever so much as played in a Game 7.

History is on the Canes’ side, if you want to look at it that way, but if you’re a pessimist and want to take the side that the roulette wheel can’t keep coming up on red forever, go right ahead. (You’re wrong, but you do you.)

The nice thing about doing a game hub for a Game 7 is that you don’t have to explain what’s on the line. You all know. So do these 40 players I’m about to list. Game on.

Hurricanes

Sweet. Makes my job easier. Thanks, Rod.

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries and Scratches: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Jordan Martinook (lower body), Ethan Bear (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy)

Bruins

I mean, they won, so they’re going to be the same too, right?

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark

Injuries and Scratches: Anton Blidh, Chris Wagner, Kyle Keyser, Matt Grzelcyk, Josh Brown (all healthy)

Tonight’s Officials
Referees: Chris Lee #28, Steve Kozari #40
Linesmen: Jonny Murray #95, Ryan Gibbons #58

