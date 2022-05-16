Storm Advisory 5/13/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
About Last Night: Exorcising the Demons
Boston’s Charlie McAvoy has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Tripping Carolina’s Brady Skjei.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 15, 2022
Carolina’s Brendan Smith has been fined $2,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Elbowing Boston’s David Pastrnak.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 15, 2022
Reading Assignments:
- The Washington Capitals have a set of key injuries that could impact next season. Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson both need surgery. [ESPN]
- The New York Rangers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes will have home ice in the series that has yet to be announced. [NY Post]
THE GOAL OF THE SEASON.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 16, 2022
NUMBER 10. ARTEMI. PANARIN. pic.twitter.com/q5wjGsKBZe
- Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper “feels good” heading into the second round. The Goaltender was hit in the eye with a stick in the first round. [NHL]
Wait till the playoffs, right Bruins fans? pic.twitter.com/CkGfknmWum— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 14, 2022
- Boston Bruins waiting on Patrice Bergeron’s retirement decision before making other decisions about the team. [Sportsnet]
Round One MVPs? Do the Pens or Rangers have any shut-down forwards like Bergeron? Does the team get a break?@WaltRuff answers your questions in this week's mailbag!— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 15, 2022
https://t.co/H8Lyaa5K3H pic.twitter.com/F4u0zcJFsj
- For the fifth straight year, the Toronto Maple Leafs have let a first-round series slip through their grasp and have been eliminated. What are their options moving forward? [NBC Sports]
oh boy pic.twitter.com/0NzLGZgLJr— alyssa (@lyssax86) May 15, 2022
- How the Carolina Hurricanes finally defeated the Boston Bruins. [$TheAthletic]
- Jake Oettinger stood on his head in game seven, but it wasn’t enough as the Flames topped the Stars in OT. [SN]
- The Canes’ second-round schedule is here:
Here is the schedule and dates for the @Canes Second Round #StanleyCup Playoff matchup with the Rangers. pic.twitter.com/B8sk9y10Aq— Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco) May 16, 2022
