 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 5/13/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Second round matchups are set and the Carolina Hurricanes will take on the New York Rangers.

By Zeke Lukow
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boston Bruins v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Seven Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It:

About Last Night: Exorcising the Demons

Reading Assignments:

  • Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper “feels good” heading into the second round. The Goaltender was hit in the eye with a stick in the first round. [NHL]
  • Boston Bruins waiting on Patrice Bergeron’s retirement decision before making other decisions about the team. [Sportsnet]
  • For the fifth straight year, the Toronto Maple Leafs have let a first-round series slip through their grasp and have been eliminated. What are their options moving forward? [NBC Sports]
  • How the Carolina Hurricanes finally defeated the Boston Bruins. [$TheAthletic]
  • Jake Oettinger stood on his head in game seven, but it wasn’t enough as the Flames topped the Stars in OT. [SN]
  • The Canes’ second-round schedule is here:

Loading comments...