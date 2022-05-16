Canes Country’s 2022 Playoff Pick ‘Em Challenge: Round 2

If you participated in the first round of the 2022 CC Playoff Pick ‘Em Challenge, congratulations: you were guaranteed to not go 0-for-the first round.

We had 66 entries in the first round, and every single one of them picked the Hurricanes to top the Bruins. It’s only the second time I can remember that everyone picked the same result, and the last time it happened, the Blue Jackets swept the Lightning. There were probably more than a few clenched sphincters when David Pastrnak scored with 20 seconds left in Game 7, but disaster was averted and the Hurricanes moved on.

It was a relatively chalky first round, with six of the eight top seeds advancing, and one of the other two was Tampa Bay, who a large majority of our users selected to beat Toronto. The bonus points for picking the winner and correct series length played a big role in how the leaderboard looks, with our Fearless Leader atop the standings after being the only one to correctly pick the winner and length of four first round series.

A special shout out to the five contestants who picked the correct winner of every single first-round series: gregfrgusa, Foba_Bett, The Night King, Ronnie Franchise, and Markmcnc. Well done!

Here is how the standings look after the first round:

Now we move onto the second round, but if you didn’t play in the first round, it’s not too late to enter the contest! The basics, for your refreshment:

Make a selection for each second round series in the comments of this post: who wins, and in how many games.

In the second round, you’ll get two points for each winning team you correctly pick. If you pick both the correct team and the correct series length, you’ll also get five bonus points.

Because of the quick turnaround to the start of the second round, you will have until the start of the second day’s games (so Wednesday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.) to comment with your picks. The comments will close at that time. If you post after the first game of any series begins, your pick for that series will not count.

Please post your picks in the following order:

Eastern Conference

Metro: Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

Atlantic: Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference

Central: Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues

Pacific: Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Staff picks will be posted when they are all collected.

Good luck!