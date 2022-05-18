Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 1 Preview

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 1 (Series Tied 0-0)

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

After a couple days away from game action, the Carolina Hurricanes are back on the ice Wednesday night in PNC Arena as a second-round series with the New York Rangers gets started.

Both the Canes and the Rangers had to play all seven in the first round, with Carolina winning the final tilt against Boston Sunday and the Rangers beating the Penguins in overtime Sunday.

Now, the Hurricanes and Rangers will get going in what is sure to be a contentious series, as Carolina’s plethora of former New York players will look to topple their former team.

It’s an interesting series in terms of goaltending, as the Rangers bring in the heavy, heavy, heavy favorite for the Vezina in Igor Shesterkin while the Canes will likely still be riding with the regular season 1B in Antti Raanta.

Brian went into a deep dive on the goaltenders , but it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out. Raanta was far better than a backup in the opening round against Boston, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue. Despite some goals allowed, Shesterkin was actually pretty phenomenal in the first round and was probably the reason the Rangers won the series (again, see Brian’s piece above).

We also took a look at the skaters and the special teams, so be sure to check those out for some more in-depth analysis on the series as a whole.

Game Notes