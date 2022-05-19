Storm Advisory 5/19/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Wolves sweep Rockford, advance to Central Division Finals
- Canes fight back, take Game 1 on OT winner from Cole
Reading Assignments
- Canes Cast is back as Mike and Shane wrap up round one and preview round two. [Hurricanes]
Kyle Connor (@NHLJets), Jaccob Slavin (@Canes) and Jared Spurgeon (@mnwild) are the three finalists for the 2021-22 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/ouv2SEMXzF pic.twitter.com/nASh9xKu2Q— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 18, 2022
- A tale of two Domis: A Game 7 hero and a famous father jumping on Hurricanes bandwagon. [N&O]
- National media outlets ran with the news that the Hurricanes would not be selling tickets to those outside the direct regional area. Most media coverage ignored the fact that most sports franchises do this exact thing (ex - NY Yankees, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, etc) and they ignored the fact that the Hurricanes did this in round one. [Yahoo]
- Breaking down the numbers of the Rangers vs Canes series. [The Athletic $]
- Former Hurricane great Ray Whitney is interviewing for a new job:
Per source, Ray Whitney will interview for the Sharks GM post on Thursday. https://t.co/bPDxNQTZyr— Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 18, 2022
- Elias Lindholm could win a Selke before Jordan Staal...
Centers Aleksander Barkov of the @FlaPanthers, Patrice Bergeron of the @NHLBruins and Elias Lindholm of the @NHLFlames are the three finalists for the 2021-22 Frank J. Selke Trophy.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 17, 2022
- The Vegas Golden Knights have fired Peter DeBoer after missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. [ESPN]
- On Long Island there is a new head coach named Lane Lambert. [ESPN]
- 32 Thoughts on the first round, second round, and the coaching carousel. [Sportsnet]
- Everyone is tired of Ticketmaster including the Florida Panthers who officially dumped the ticketing site opting to go with SeatGeek moving forward. [Ticket News]
- The Flames won a 15-goal thriller in the game one of The Battle of Alberta, playoff edition. [SN]
