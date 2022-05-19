 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 5/19/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The second round gets underway, Canes Cast returns, the coaching carousel continues, and interesting news regarding Ticketmaster

By Cody Hagan
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Canes Cast is back as Mike and Shane wrap up round one and preview round two. [Hurricanes]
  • A tale of two Domis: A Game 7 hero and a famous father jumping on Hurricanes bandwagon. [N&O]
  • National media outlets ran with the news that the Hurricanes would not be selling tickets to those outside the direct regional area. Most media coverage ignored the fact that most sports franchises do this exact thing (ex - NY Yankees, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, etc) and they ignored the fact that the Hurricanes did this in round one. [Yahoo]
  • Breaking down the numbers of the Rangers vs Canes series. [The Athletic $]
  • Former Hurricane great Ray Whitney is interviewing for a new job:
  • Elias Lindholm could win a Selke before Jordan Staal...
  • The Vegas Golden Knights have fired Peter DeBoer after missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. [ESPN]
  • On Long Island there is a new head coach named Lane Lambert. [ESPN]
  • 32 Thoughts on the first round, second round, and the coaching carousel. [Sportsnet]
  • Everyone is tired of Ticketmaster including the Florida Panthers who officially dumped the ticketing site opting to go with SeatGeek moving forward. [Ticket News]
  • The Flames won a 15-goal thriller in the game one of The Battle of Alberta, playoff edition. [SN]

