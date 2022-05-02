Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game 1: Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (0-0-0) vs Boston Bruins (0-0-0) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 1

Monday, May 2, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Playoff. Hockey.

The Carolina Hurricanes will get the Stanley Cup Playoffs underway Monday night in PNC Arena, as the Canes and Boston Bruins kick off the entire playoffs at 7 p.m.

This certainly won’t be the first playoff meeting between the two squads, as the Canes and Bruins have now met in the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. As a franchise, the Hurricanes are meeting the Bruins in the playoffs for the seventh time, tied with Montreal for the most against any team.

The Hurricanes won the season series 3-0-0, the first regular season sweep over Boston in franchise history. Not only did the Canes sweep the series, they did so by outscoring the Bruins 16-1.

One of the big storylines heading into the series will be the health of netminder Frederik Andersen, who would certainly be the go-to playoff starter if not for injury. While Andersen is expected to return at some point in the playoffs, he will not be the starter for game one. Antti Raanta will likely get the nod with Pyotr Kochetkov there behind.

If you’re looking for some more in-depth series analysis, we checked out the special teams matchup on Saturday and the goaltending battle on Sunday. We’ll have a skaters one coming later today.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Bruins Category Hurricanes Bruins Record 54-20-8 51-26-5 Goals/Game 3.38 3.08 Goals Against/Game 2.44 2.66 Shots/Game 34.12 36.12 Face Off Win % 53.9% 54.2% Power Play % (Rank) 22.0% (13th) 21.2% (15th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (1st) 81.3% (9th) ES Corsi For % 56.13% 54.39% ES PDO 100.72 98.99 PIM/Game 09:14 09:52

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Linus Ullmark Category Frederik Andersen Linus Ullmark Record 35-14-3 26-10-2 Save % .922 .917 GAA 2.17 2.45

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Jeremy Swayman Category Antti Raanta Jeremy Swayman Record 15-5-4 23-14-3 Save % .912 .914 GAA 2.45 2.41

