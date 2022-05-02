Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game One Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (0-0-0) vs Boston Bruins (0-0-0) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 1

Monday, May 2, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will not have Frederik Andersen available for game one, so Antti Raanta will make his first career Stanley Cup Playoffs start. Derek Stepan, Ethan Bear and Steven Lorentz will be healthy extras, and Seth Jarvis will make his playoff debut on the top line.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up tonight:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan, Steven Lorentz

The Hurricanes have been tormented in playoffs past by Boston’s “perfection line” of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, but, going into round one, that trio has been broken up in favor of more balance.

In goal, the Hurricanes will see Linus Ullmark. Here’s how Boston projects to line up for game one:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratches: Anton Blidh, Josh Brown, Mike Reilly, Chris Wagner