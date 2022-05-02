Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game One Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will not have Frederik Andersen available for game one, so Antti Raanta will make his first career Stanley Cup Playoffs start. Derek Stepan, Ethan Bear and Steven Lorentz will be healthy extras, and Seth Jarvis will make his playoff debut on the top line.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up tonight:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan, Steven Lorentz
The Hurricanes have been tormented in playoffs past by Boston’s “perfection line” of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, but, going into round one, that trio has been broken up in favor of more balance.
In goal, the Hurricanes will see Linus Ullmark. Here’s how Boston projects to line up for game one:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratches: Anton Blidh, Josh Brown, Mike Reilly, Chris Wagner
