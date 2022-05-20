Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 2 Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) vs. New York Rangers (0-1) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 1

Friday, May 20, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The playoffs are always full of their share of surprise heroes and game one certainly had a big one in Ian Cole, whose game-winning goal inspired a lot of “wait, him?” comments on social media. But a goal’s a goal and to win crucial games, you need those unlikely sources to chip in.

Granted, the overtime heroics from Cole were largely necessary because of the way the Hurricanes struggled to generate offense through the first two periods. Coming into game two of the series, the team recognizes that slow starts like game one will be troublesome if they keep up. Everyone at practice was saying the right things about not repeating that mistake and knowing they can’t get away with playing like that and expect more wins.

As the puck drops tonight — at a slightly later time than usual — look for the Hurricanes to try to make good on their word. They excelled against the Rangers in the regular season, so we know they’re capable of coming out and dominating this team. Let’s hope this game is slightly less nerve-wracking than the previous one.

Game Notes

Ian Cole’s last — and, before now, only — playoff goal came on June 6, 2016 for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the San Jose Sharks. Cole has played 104 total playoff games in his NHL career.

The Hurricanes’ five consecutive home wins in the playoffs ties a franchise record, previously set in both 2006 and 2019. A win in this game would be the new high mark for the franchise.

Seth Jarvis, who every national broadcast will remind you that he wasn’t even expected to be on the roster this season, now leads all rookies in postseason goals and overall scoring this season.

Rangers forward Sammy Blais has begun skating after tearing his ACL in November. He’s not ready to come back yet but could make an appearance in this series. Blais had four assists in 14 games before his injury.

Yes, Freddie Andersen is skating. No, he’s not back yet.