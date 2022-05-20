 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 2 Lineups and Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to win their sixth straight game on home ice to start the playoffs tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) vs. New York Rangers (0-1)

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 1
Friday, May 20, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: ESPN
Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will stick to a simple mantra tonight as they look to take a 2-0 series lead on the Rangers and win their sixth straight home game to start the postseason in game 2 of the second round: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The Canes will stick with the same lines that sparked their comeback in Wednesday’s third period, with Antti Raanta making his sixth straight start in net.

Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Max Domi

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Brendan Smith

Antti Raanta
Pyor Kochetkov

Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan

The Rangers held a limited morning skate today, so it’s unknown if they’ll be making any changes tonight. Here’s how New York lined up for game one:

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Tyler Motte - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinski (all healthy)

Loading comments...