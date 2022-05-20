Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 2 Lineups and Discussion

The Hurricanes will stick to a simple mantra tonight as they look to take a 2-0 series lead on the Rangers and win their sixth straight home game to start the postseason in game 2 of the second round: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
The Canes will stick with the same lines that sparked their comeback in Wednesday’s third period, with Antti Raanta making his sixth straight start in net.
Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Max Domi
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Brendan Smith
Antti Raanta
Pyor Kochetkov
Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook
Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan
The Rangers held a limited morning skate today, so it’s unknown if they’ll be making any changes tonight. Here’s how New York lined up for game one:
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Tyler Motte - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev
Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinski (all healthy)
