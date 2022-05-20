Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 2 Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) vs. New York Rangers (0-1) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 1

Friday, May 20, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN

The Hurricanes will stick to a simple mantra tonight as they look to take a 2-0 series lead on the Rangers and win their sixth straight home game to start the postseason in game 2 of the second round: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The Canes will stick with the same lines that sparked their comeback in Wednesday’s third period, with Antti Raanta making his sixth straight start in net.

Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Max Domi

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Brendan Smith

Antti Raanta

Pyor Kochetkov

Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan

The Rangers held a limited morning skate today, so it’s unknown if they’ll be making any changes tonight. Here’s how New York lined up for game one:

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano

Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko

Tyler Motte - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinski (all healthy)