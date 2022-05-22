Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 3 Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) vs. New York Rangers (0-2) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 3

Sunday, May 22, 2022 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden — New York, NY Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

As was the case in the first round as well, the Carolina Hurricanes have handled their business with the home-ice advantage so far in this second-round series with the New York Rangers.

The Canes, up 2-0 after two close games at home, will now look to do something they haven’t done yet this year: win a game on the road in the postseason. To do it they’ll have to win in Madison Square Garden, a house of horrors over the years for the Canes but a place Carolina went 2-0 during this year’s regular season.

So far this series for the Canes it’s been the unsung heroes stepping up, with the unlikeliest of game-winning goal duos in Ian Cole and Brendan Smith providing the tallies. Sebastian Aho has scored the other two goals for the Canes in the series, while the Rangers have found the back of the net just once in 123:12 of play.

Antti Raanta, with a stellar defense in front of him, has continued to be a point of excellence for the Hurricanes, who will certainly hope for that to continue on the road in Sunday afternoon’s game three.

The Canes aren’t going to win the Stanley Cup, or even get to the finals, without a win on the road. Carolina will hope that starts Sunday in game three, looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Rangers rather than let New York climb right back into the series like Boston did.

Game Notes