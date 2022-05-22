Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game 3 Lineups and Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to do something they’ve yet to do in these playoffs today: win a game on the road. We won’t hear from Rod Brind’Amour until 1:15, but it seems unlikely the Canes will make a change to what’s been a winning lineup in games 1 and 2.
Here’s how Carolina lineup in those tilts:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svehcnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkanimei - Max Domi
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Brendan Smith
Antti Raanta
Pytor Kochetkov
Injuries: Antti Raanta, Jordan Martinook
Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan
The Rangers also did not hold a morning skate today. While it’s likely this could change, here’s how they lined up in game 2.
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Tyler Motte - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev
Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinski (all healthy)
