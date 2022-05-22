Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game 3 Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) vs. New York Rangers (0-2) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 3

Sunday, May 22, 2022 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden — New York, NY Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to do something they’ve yet to do in these playoffs today: win a game on the road. We won’t hear from Rod Brind’Amour until 1:15, but it seems unlikely the Canes will make a change to what’s been a winning lineup in games 1 and 2.

Here’s how Carolina lineup in those tilts:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svehcnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkanimei - Max Domi

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Brendan Smith

Antti Raanta

Pytor Kochetkov

Injuries: Antti Raanta, Jordan Martinook

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan

The Rangers also did not hold a morning skate today. While it’s likely this could change, here’s how they lined up in game 2.

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano

Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko

Tyler Motte - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinski (all healthy)