 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game 3 Lineups and Discussion

The Hurricanes will seek their first road win of these playoffs today.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Two Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) vs. New York Rangers (0-2)

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 3
Sunday, May 22, 2022 - 3:30 p.m. ET
Madison Square Garden — New York, NY

Watch: ESPN
Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to do something they’ve yet to do in these playoffs today: win a game on the road. We won’t hear from Rod Brind’Amour until 1:15, but it seems unlikely the Canes will make a change to what’s been a winning lineup in games 1 and 2.

Here’s how Carolina lineup in those tilts:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svehcnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkanimei - Max Domi

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Brendan Smith

Antti Raanta
Pytor Kochetkov

Injuries: Antti Raanta, Jordan Martinook

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan

The Rangers also did not hold a morning skate today. While it’s likely this could change, here’s how they lined up in game 2.

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Tyler Motte - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinski (all healthy)

Loading comments...