Storm Advisory 5/23/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Hurricanes’ Special Teams Come Up Short, Rangers Win Game Three
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Niederreiter, Slavin on Game 3 loss in NY
Reading Assignments
- New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant upset with Game 3 ‘cheap shot’ from Carolina Hurricanes. [ESPN]
- Jaccob Slavin is drawing comparisons to one of the greatest defensemen of all-time. [NHL]
- Who has the best fanbase in the NHL? USA Today thinks it belongs to a non-traditional hockey market. [USA Today]
- Elias Lindholm continues to flourish with the Calgary Flames after his win-win trade from the Carolina Hurricanes. [The Athletic $]
- The Colorado Avalanche are working with law enforcement in St. Louis regarding threats made toward center Nazem Kadri after Game 3. [ESPN]
- Bryan Rust is staying put with the Pittsburgh Penguins after singing a new six-year contract. [ESPN]
- 38-year-old Mark Giordano signed a very team-friendly extension this week to stay in Toronto. [Yahoo]
