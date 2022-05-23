 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 5/23/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Gerard Gallant is unhappy, Jaccob Slavin receives praise, and revisiting the Elias Lindholm trade from both sides

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant upset with Game 3 ‘cheap shot’ from Carolina Hurricanes. [ESPN]
  • Jaccob Slavin is drawing comparisons to one of the greatest defensemen of all-time. [NHL]
  • Who has the best fanbase in the NHL? USA Today thinks it belongs to a non-traditional hockey market. [USA Today]
  • The Colorado Avalanche are working with law enforcement in St. Louis regarding threats made toward center Nazem Kadri after Game 3. [ESPN]
  • Bryan Rust is staying put with the Pittsburgh Penguins after singing a new six-year contract. [ESPN]
  • 38-year-old Mark Giordano signed a very team-friendly extension this week to stay in Toronto. [Yahoo]

Loading comments...