Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game 4 Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) vs. New York Rangers (1-2) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 4 (CAR leads 2-1)

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden — New York, NY Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Of all places, Madison Square Garden is probably the least preferable location for the Carolina Hurricanes to break their road-game hex during these playoffs. After all, it wasn’t too long ago that the Canes had a winless streak in Manhattan that stretched for more than nine years.

But if the Hurricanes are going to make a run to the Stanley Cup, at some point they’re going to win a game in enemy territory. If they can do it tonight, they’ll return to Raleigh on Thursday with a chance to close out the series. Why not make this their final trip to New York this season?

The Hurricanes are the only team remaining in the playoffs to have not won a road game. Breaking that streak will require the Canes to solve Igor Shesterkin – and it certainly wouldn’t hurt if Antti Raanta put together another lengthy shutout streak to go along with his 125+ minute run that ended in the first period of Game 3.

Here we go.

Game Notes