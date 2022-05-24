 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game 2 Lineups and Discussion

The Canes still seek their first road win of these playoffs.

By Andrew Schnittker
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers - Game Three Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) vs. New York Rangers (1-2)

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 4 (CAR leads 2-1)
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Madison Square Garden — New York, NY

Watch: ESPN
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter

Despite a 2-1 loss in game 3 that left them still seeking their first road win of the playoffs, the Hurricanes are sticking with the same lineup they’ve had since the third period of game 1.

Frederik Andersen has returned to practice, but Pyotr Kochetkov will still back up Antti Raanta. Here’s how the Canes will line up for game 4:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan

Here’s how the Rangers project to line up tonight:

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Tyler Motte - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinski (all healthy)

