Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game 2 Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) vs. New York Rangers (1-2) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 4 (CAR leads 2-1)

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden — New York, NY Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Despite a 2-1 loss in game 3 that left them still seeking their first road win of the playoffs, the Hurricanes are sticking with the same lineup they’ve had since the third period of game 1.

Frederik Andersen has returned to practice, but Pyotr Kochetkov will still back up Antti Raanta. Here’s how the Canes will line up for game 4:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan

Here’s how the Rangers project to line up tonight:

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano

Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko

Tyler Motte - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinski (all healthy)