Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game 2 Lineups and Discussion

Despite a 2-1 loss in game 3 that left them still seeking their first road win of the playoffs, the Hurricanes are sticking with the same lineup they’ve had since the third period of game 1.
Frederik Andersen has returned to practice, but Pyotr Kochetkov will still back up Antti Raanta. Here’s how the Canes will line up for game 4:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Steven Lorentz
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook
Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan
Here’s how the Rangers project to line up tonight:
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Tyler Motte - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev
Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinski (all healthy)
